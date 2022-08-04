REPAIRS UNDERWAY FOR 4,700 AFFORDABLE COMMUNITY HOMES IN WINDSOR

WINDSOR, ON, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Thousands of individuals living in community housing across the Windsor-Essex region will soon see the repair and rejuvenation of their homes through a large-scale renewal plan.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Essex County Warden Gary McNamara, and Michelle Coulis, Director of Corporate Services and Interim CEO of Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation (CHC), announced an investment of $170 million for the repairs of 4,700 community homes.

The Government of Canada is investing $90 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), The City of Windsor is providing support through capital with $76.4 million and Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation is providing $3.6 million in capital.

The announcement was made today at Fontainebleau Towers, one of over 730 buildings being renewed through the regeneration plan. Located at 2455 Rivard Avenue, this project will benefit from a roof replacement, accessibility improvements, and mechanical upgrades, among others.

The portfolio project will upgrade and extend the lifespan of thousands of homes, while improving over 12,000 tenants health, safety, comfort, and overall quality of life. CHC is the largest social housing provider in Windsor and Essex County, and the fourth largest in Ontario. The repairs have already begun and will continue to take place over the next 7 years.

Earlier this week, Minister Hussen and Parliamentary Secretary Kusmierczyk also announced the opening of a six-unit, three-storey apartment complex to house 10 youth between the ages of 16-24 in Windsor. This project received an investment of $840,000 through Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH), a joint program funded by the federal and provincial governments. The construction involved a modular building, with accessible and universal design components, and is the first of its kind in Windsor targeted to homeless youth.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Today's announcement through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, is helping support vulnerable populations with a home that meets their needs and provides them with the resources to thrive. These types of projects in our communities help create new jobs and stimulate the economy, and improve the quality of life of thousands of Canadians. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"All Canadians deserve a safe and affordable place to call home where they and their families can thrive and grow. This historic investment – the largest single housing investment in our community's history - will repair thousands of affordable housing units across Windsor-Essex, and help make sure our residents have a place to call home ." – Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh

"Everyone deserves a real home. While we must remain committed to building more affordable homes and finding innovative solutions to mitigate the housing crisis, we also need to ensure those already receiving support through the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation have safe and updated household amenities to meet ongoing needs. The City of Windsor is proud to partner with the Government of Canada and County of Essex on our region's largest investment in the public housing sector, totalling $170 million across all partners. We are proud to play our part in making the biggest investment in social and affordable housing in over 30 years." – Drew Dilkens, Mayor, City of Windsor

"A good home is one in which we can take pride. The funding announced today will help us repair aging buildings that provide homes to thousands of residents and make them more efficient to maintain. The upkeep of these affordable housing units is critical to ensuring all residents of our region have a place they can proudly call home." – Gary McNamara, Warden, Essex County

"Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation (CHC) received a historic and transformational $170M investment in our communities through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) as part of the National Housing Co-Investment Fund for Housing Repair and Renewal Stream and the City of Windsor and County of Essex. With this funding, we will improve the quality of the homes we offer with modernized accessibility and energy-efficient upgrades. This vital reinvestment will restore dignity and enhance the quality of life for residents who live with us at CHC, in turn, creating a stable platform for healthier families and their surrounding neighbourhoods." – Michelle Coulis, Director, Corporate Services and Interim CEO, Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation (CHC)

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. With a budget of $13 .2 billion, the NHCF plans to:

.2 billion, the NHCF plans to: Create up to 60,000 new homes



Repair up to 240,000 homes



Create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence



Create at least 7,000 new homes for seniors



Create at least 2,400 new homes for people with developmental disabilities

Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

Related links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see the affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Daniele Medlej, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]