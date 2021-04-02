MONTRÉAL, April 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau (SPJD) announces the reopening of Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve's bike path for the 2021 season. Taking advantage of the nice weather to speed up the track maintenance process, the Parc's staff was able to finish its track-cleaning operations, erect signage and implement one-way traffic as of Thursday, April 1.

Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve welcomes some 230,000 track users a year, enabling cycling enthusiasts to enjoy a top-quality, 4.3-kilometre surface for their sports-training efforts. Runners, in-line skaters and cyclists can practice their favourite sports in a setting where nature is in great abundance and the view of downtown Montréal is absolutely breathtaking.

Users will have to comply with the public health department measures pertaining to two metres of physical distancing at all times and they must avoid gathering in large numbers.

Bike link to the South Shore

It is important to note the bike path linking the South Shore and Parc Jean-Drapeau/Montréal, which is part of the The Great Trail and the Route Verte, is still not accessible, and it will officially reopen in mid-April.

The SPJD wishes to remind all Parc users to refer to the public notices posted on its website, so that they can properly plan their outings to the Parc and follow the recommended alternative access routes. Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve's 2021 provisional schedule of operations and all of the notices regarding access to the Parc can be viewed at parcjeandrapeau.com.

