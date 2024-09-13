Sep 13, 2024, 10:30 ET
Sep 13, 2024, 10:30 ET
CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal and provincial governments announced an enhancement to the Canada Housing Benefit (CHB) that will provide financial support for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence. The two governments are investing nearly $6 million each to help survivors cover housing expenses such as rent, mortgage payments, and property taxes.
This was announced today by Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, the Honourable Rob Lantz, provincial Minister of Housing, Land and Communities, and the Honourable Natalie Jameson, provincial Minister responsible for the Status of Women.
Prince Edward Island is the fourth province in Canada to partner with the federal government through the CHB for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence program. This benefit is expected to support approximately 195 people in need. They will be able to receive up to $7,200 annually ($600 per month), and a one-time non-repayable damage deposit of up to $2,000.
The CHB for survivors of gender-based violence is an enhancement to the existing CHB that provides support to women, children and 2SLGBTQI+ people find a safe and affordable place to call home. While this CHB funding is specifically for survivors of gender-based violence, provinces and territories will have the flexibility to use their share of funding to support survivors of gender-based violence or other priority vulnerable populations with direct- assistance.
Quotes:
"Everyone deserves safe and accessible housing. With this agreement, our government is making an estimated 195 households more affordable. This new funding will support families and individuals that have experienced gender-based violence by providing housing that is safe and secure. We must uplift and support those most vulnerable throughout our communities." – Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"This direct portable shelter subsidy for households will help reduce financial barriers to individuals and help them leave an unsafe situation that has exposed them to abuse. This partnership is about much more than supporting bricks and mortar, it is about offering hope, safety and a path forward for survivors of gender-based violence." – Honourable Rob Lantz, provincial Minister of Housing, Land and Communities
"This benefit will help reduce critical barriers for individuals who are making the courageous decision to leave a situation that has exposed them to violence and provide financial stability in a time of trauma and upheaval. We all need to work together to address and eliminate gender-based violence." – Honourable Natalie Jameson, provincial Minster responsible for the Status of Women
Quick facts:
Additional Information:
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
Share this article