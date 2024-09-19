ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal and provincial governments announced an enhancement to the Canada Housing Benefit (CHB) that will provide additional support for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence. The two governments are investing nearly $9 million each to help survivors cover housing expenses such as rent, mortgage payments, and property taxes.

The announcement was made today by the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Minister of Rural Economic Development, Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside the Honourable John G. Abbott, Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Housing and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and the Honourable Pam Parsons, Newfoundland and Labrador Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality.

Newfoundland and Labrador is the fifth province in Canada to co-design a program under the Canada Housing Benefit meant for survivors of gender-based violence. The funding benefit is expected to support over 580 individuals or households during the critical time of vulnerability and need experienced by those fleeing violence, experiencing homelessness or with severe core housing need. This recognizes that individuals exiting violence may be experiencing financial abuse or face barriers to accessing other types of benefits because of complex family situations.

The CHB for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence will follow the same terms and conditions as the existing CHB. While CHB funding is specifically for survivors of gender-based violence, provinces and territories will have the flexibility to use their cost-matching to support ending gender-based violence or other priorities and programs to assist this vulnerable population with direct-to-household affordability assistance.

"Making sure survivors have access to safe, affordable housing will help break the cycle of violence. This investment will help more than 300 families who have experienced gender-based violence find a place to call home." –The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Minister of Rural Economic Development, Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Benefit has helped over 550 families secure affordable housing in the private rental market since it was introduced in the Fall of 2021. Expansion of this rental benefit will support more families and individuals experiencing gender-based violence begin to rebuild their lives with dignity and security in the comfort of a new home." – The Honourable John Abbott, Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Housing and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

"Our Provincial Government continues to support those at risk of gender-based violence, highlighted by the enaction of Clare's Law, which came into force this year, and our signing of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence Agreement in 2023. This expansion of the Canada Housing Benefit is yet another way we are working to protect the most vulnerable in our province.– The Honourable Pam Parsons, Newfoundland and Labrador Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality

The federal government announced in November 2017 that it would invest $2 billion in a new Canada Housing Benefit (CHB) as part of the National Housing Strategy (NHS). Provinces and territories are cost-matching this funding for a total $4 billion investment over eight years, starting in 2020-21.

The CHB aims to reduce housing need for some of Canada's most vulnerable by providing funding directly to households in need to help them afford their housing costs.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) worked with provinces and territories to create 13 CHB initiatives, one for each jurisdiction. These initiatives were co-developed based on a series of federal themes and are tailored to prioritize populations that are in housing need in each jurisdiction. Provinces and Territories are delivering the CHB in their jurisdictions.

The CHB for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) is an enhancement to the already existing CHB.

Budget 2021 included an additional $315.4 million over seven years for the CHB to provide financial assistance for low-income women and children fleeing violence. However, the landscape of violence prevention has shifted since then with the introduction and subsequent endorsement and support of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence (Action Plan) in November 2022.

The National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence defines gender-based violence as that which is "based on gender norms and unequal power dynamics, perpetrated against someone based on their gender, gender expression, gender identity, or perceived gender. It may take many forms, including physical, economic, sexual, as well as emotional (psychological) abuse." This may include intimate partner violence and human trafficking.

The NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, visit www.placetocallhome.ca. Visit National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence to learn more about the plan.

