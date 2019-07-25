Renoworks Unveils New AI-Powered Window and Door Visualization Technology for the Building Industry

Window & door auto-recognition solution powered by artificial intelligence automatically converts home photos into interactive design visualizations.

CALGARY, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks"), leading visualization solutions provider to the home remodeling and new home construction industry, today announced industry-first artificial intelligence (AI) technology that automatically detects openings from a photograph and allows homeowners to instantly visualize their home with window and door products.

Bridging the "Imagination Gap"

Current rendering technology in the construction & remodeling industry can be time-consuming, requiring homeowners to manually identify windows and doors on an image so that products can be displayed realistically.

The new addition to the Renoworks platform solves this problem by automatically recognizing openings, allowing homeowners to visualize new windows and doors on their homes right away. This streamlines the home design process and offers manufacturers a unique way to help their customers bridge the remodeling "imagination gap."

Bringing AI Assistance to the Industry

One of the most important steps to accurately recognizing windows and doors on a home is to "train" the artificial intelligence system using available data. The accuracy of the AI is heavily dependent on the amount of data it has to learn from.

Renoworks is uniquely positioned in this regard because its software has collected millions of annotated images of homes over the course of almost two decades of providing visualization experiences to homeowners. The wealth of available training data from Renoworks' data-sets allows the AI system to accurately and quickly identify openings and make them interactive so the homeowner can visualize new windows and doors on their home.

Going Beyond Windows and Doors

"We have long been a proponent of enabling faster and easier design decisions around a homeowner's renovation and remodel project," stated Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "By offering this new AI-powered visualization technology to our windows and doors clients, we can deliver an automated and highly-visual representation of the project so that homeowners can proceed quickly from planning, to final design, to purchase."

Mr. Vickerson continues, "This advancement in windows and doors is just the beginning. We have already made significant strides in both siding and roofing and have begun integration into our next-generation platform, Renoworks FastTrack, where 3D models and measurements can be ordered by the homeowner simply by inputting an address. Our goal for the immediate future is to bring our AI image recognition advancements to our clients in order to streamline the remodeling value chain from initial design idea all the way to project completion."

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers, offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a true-to-life virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as innovative engagement tools and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit: www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

