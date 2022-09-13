Renoworks Software to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit

CEO, Doug Vickerson to speak at exclusive forum attended by over 150 retail and institutional investors

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. ( TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks" or "the Company"), the leading end-to-end visualization and lead generating platform for the home renovation and new construction sector, announces that it has been selected to present at the 7th annual MicroCap Leadership Summit on Friday, September 16, 2022. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is a two-day virtual event hosted by MicroCapClub. CEO Doug Vickerson will present to club members and host investor meetings throughout the event.

The MicroCap Leadership Summit is attended by 150+ retail and institutional investors from around the world. Renoworks was one of twelve companies selected to present at this year's event. For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit: http://microcapclub.com/summit/

"Renoworks has several positive business and operational updates that we believe will resonate with MicroCap Club members," said Mr. Vickerson. "Renoworks Analytics Hub, our SaaS-based analytics tool that provides in-depth product and consumer behavioral insights, has been resonating with our construction material manufacturer clients and prospects. This is just one way that we are disrupting the construction value chain, and we look forward to further discussing our opportunities and catalysts during the MicroCap Leadership Summit."

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com .

