Renoworks Partners With Top Manufacturer to Increase Qualified Leads By 1300%

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks" or "the Company"), the leading end-to-end visualization and lead generating platform for the home renovation and new home construction industry, announces significant lead generation results with a top building product manufacturer partner. Based on the deployment of new lead generation platform improvements powered by the combination of A.I.-powered visualization and data science insights, the Company increased lead generation rates up to 1300%, allowing the manufacturer to capture qualified homeowners to promote and sell goods to.

Delivering Value-Driven Results with A.I. and Data Insights

Traditionally, building material manufacturers had limited ability to generate highly qualified remodeling project leads, relying instead on their dealer and preferred contractor networks to generate product sales. Manufacturers in other industries have solved this challenge by leveraging technology to better reach their end consumer and support their channel partners. However, the building material industry has lagged in this regard.

Renoworks solves this problem for the manufacturer by providing it with artificial intelligence-driven visualization technology and data insights to engage end-consumers, reduce drop-off, and capture lead information from project-ready homeowners. The manufacturer can now pass qualified leads to its distribution and contractor partners to convert into sales opportunities.

Consumers are more willing to give permission to be marketed to on a Renoworks visualizer because they are aware of the immediate value. Working with key manufacturer partners, the Company has demonstrated improvements to opt-in rates when the consumer is offered an A.I.-generated design of their home featuring the manufacturer's building products.

Beyond providing building material manufacturers an appealing and efficient lead acquisition method, Renoworks' AI-powered design visualization solution has equal application to companies further down the value chain such as distributors, dealers, and contractors.

"Renoworks has shown it can compete against traditional marketing methods by offering homeowners an instantaneous and clear picture of their home remodeling projects before the work begins in exchange for their contact information and data," said Renoworks' CEO Doug Vickerson. "By innovating our technology and analyzing the data we collect, we are continually improving the platform to increase lead generation and product sales for our customers."

Renoworks' platform improvements that include these technologies and data science offerings will be generally available in the coming months.

