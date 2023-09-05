Renoworks Partners with ROOFLE to Offer Combined Solution for Roofing Professionals

Strategic partnership will combine Renoworks Pro and RoofQuotePRO to provide designs and instant quotes for roofing contractors.

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks"), an industry leader in visualization and lead generation technology for the home renovation and new construction sector, and ROOFLE ("ROOFLE"), a prominent innovator in roofing software and instant roof quotes for contractor websites, are excited to announce a strategic partnership.

The partnership will see Renoworks and ROOFLE jointly reselling their software solutions, Renoworks Pro and RoofQuotePRO™, as a combined offering. By leveraging the power of Renoworks Pro's AI-driven instant design with ROOFLE'S instant quoting solution, the two companies aim to significantly improve the workflow experience for roofing professionals.

With this combined solution, roofing professionals can now effortlessly provide both a roof estimate and an interactive design to homeowners in a matter of seconds. The seamless combination of Renoworks Pro and RoofQuotePRO in a roofer's workflow streamlines the process of designing and pricing roofing projects, saving time, enhancing sales, and improving the overall homeowner shopping experience.

"This strategic partnership perfectly aligns with Renoworks' commitment to empowering our customers with innovative and workflow-enhancing solutions," said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "Together with ROOFLE, we are poised to elevate the roofing buying experience through instant AI home design and instant quoting."

The collaboration enables Renoworks and ROOFLE to expand their market reach, broaden their customer base, and drive the adoption of digital solutions in the roofing industry.

"We are delighted to join forces with Renoworks," said Travis Harvego, CEO of ROOFLE. "Their dedication to innovation and customer success align seamlessly with our own values. Together, we are well-positioned to drive impactful change, improve roofing professionals' workflows, and revolutionize the way roofing projects are bought and sold online."

The combined offering of Renoworks Pro and RoofQuotePRO is available now, empowering roofing professionals to transform their business operations and enhance customer satisfaction.

About ROOFLE

ROOFLE is a technology company that revolutionizes the home services industry by providing contractors with cutting-edge tools to simplify and digitize the process of buying a roof. Founded in 2020 by a team of experts in marketing, sales, production, and software engineering, ROOFLE developed RoofQuotePRO™, a platform that allows contractors to give the world's fastest quotes for real roofing products, emulating an online shopping experience. For more information, please visit https://www.roofle.com/.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

