Renoworks Announces Launch of Analytics Hub to Accelerate Manufacturer Clients' Return on Data Science

15 Manufacturer Brands Have Already Adopted Analytics Hub, With More to Come

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks" or "the Company"), the world's leading end-to-end visualization and lead generating platform for the home renovation and new construction sector, announces the launch of Renoworks Analytics Hub, a SaaS-based analytics tool that provides in-depth product and consumer behavior insights that help construction material manufacturers grow their businesses.

Renoworks Analytics Hub enables manufacturers to view in-depth visualizer platform data on user experience, traffic source, conversion, lead score, and product and color popularity for any geographic location. Available on Renoworks latest data science and lead generation platform offering, Analytics Hub makes it easy for manufacturers to:

Better qualify, manage, and prioritize leads to accelerate job win rates and sales

Understand and forecast consumer demand for products across regions

Gain unprecedented visibility into the user experience on their visualizer platform

Gather insight into the "hottest" markets to target for marketing and sales campaigns

Report these findings easily for stakeholders to take action that drives ROI

"Building on our strategy to give manufacturers more control over the construction value chain, we're very excited to launch this new data offering and we're pleased to see the value of analytics and data science is resonating with the market," said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "With 15 large brands already adopting the solution since launch, we're excited to roll out Renoworks Analytics Hub to all 350 of our manufacturer brands and other clients, including distributors, retailers, and contractors."

Renoworks Analytics Hub is generally available on the Renoworks Platform. Contact [email protected] for more information.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the Company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from the information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Doug Vickerson, CEO, Phone: 403-296-3880, E-mail: [email protected], Renoworks Software Inc., 2721 Hopewell Place NE, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T1Y 7J7, Investors : Sean Peasgood, IR, Phone: (647) 670-2366, E-mail: [email protected]