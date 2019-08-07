Renoworks and Sherwin Williams Develop New Visualizer Platform for Manufacturer Partners

Sherwin Williams to introduce the new visualizer platform to its partner network of factory finishers and manufacturers

CALGARY, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks"), leading visualization solutions provider to the home remodeling and new home construction industry rolls-out new ColorExpress™ visualizer platform for the Sherwin Williams, ("Sherwin Williams"), a world leading provider of specialty paint and coatings for over 150 years, and its network of manufacturer partners.

The new ColorExpress™ visualizer platform has been developed specifically to address the needs of building product manufacturers who are part of the Sherwin Williams supplier program. This innovative technology allows end-users to mix, match and blend the Sherwin Williams paint catalog with their building products including siding, trim, doors, windows, flooring and cabinetry. Each coating can be specifically customized to end-user preference and provides flexibility, ease of use and immediate design assurance.

By combining industry-leading manufacturer base product libraries with Sherwin Williams' combination of custom paint selections and product lines, the new visualizer platform turns the customization and visualization design workflow into a more fluid experience for end-users and provides Sherwin Williams' manufacturer partners with engagement solutions and services to enhance their online and offline experiences.

"Our manufacturer partners are some of our most dedicated," stated Doug Krusenklaus, Industry Director of Building Products, N.A. at Sherwin Williams. "They've grown their business alongside us for generations and because of the value they deliver to our end-users every day, it is our responsibility to provide them with the tools necessary to take ownership of the design experience and build even deeper relationships with their end-users. The new visualizer platform with integrated Color Blender from Renoworks gives our manufacturer partners control over not just coating configurations but ability to apply the blends upon thousands of their building products to offer a multitude of combinations to suit every customer's needs."

Mr. Krusenklaus continues, "A new Sherwin Williams ColorExpress™ Visualizer Program has been created to provide the platform to our elite factory finishers and manufacturer partners - a suite of solutions that will maximize their customer engagement and provide a more intimate way for end-users to customize their building products with our award-winning coatings."

The Sherwin Williams ColorExpress™ Visualizer Program will also provide manufacturer partners with Renoworks' staple of solutions such as detailed analytics, lead capture and business insights into consumer usage and behavior.

"Renoworks continues to work with manufacturers to provide thoughtful experiences for their customers," explained Doug Vickerson, CEO at Renoworks. "Sherwin-Williams elite factory finishers and manufacturer partners for instance hold tremendous ground in the industry and deliver excellent service to valued customers every day. It is through their commitment to the customer that we continue to aspire to create new innovative visualization experiences that ensure their success." Mr. Vickerson concluded, "We look forward to supporting Sherwin Williams and its partner network of manufacturers for the coming years."

About Industrial Wood Coatings Division of Sherwin-Williams

Since 1866, Sherwin-Williams has provided manufacturers and finishers with the coatings they need to make their products look better and last longer, while helping their operations meet productivity and sustainability goals. For industrial wood markets, our innovative solutions go beyond coatings to include knowledge, tools, equipment, supplies and industry-leading support. We're more than a coatings provider – let us show you how we will be your coatings solution partner. For more information, visit oem.sherwin-williams.com.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as innovative engagement tools and generates revenues from four main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit: www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE RenoWorks Software Inc.

For further information: on Sherwin-Williams please contact: Mike Conway, Director, Corporate Communications, Sherwin-Williams, Direct: 216.515.4393, Pager: 216.422.3751, Email: mike.conway@sherwin.com; For investor information on Sherwin-Williams please contact: Bob Wells, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Sherwin-Williams, Direct: 216.566.2244, Email: rjwells@sherwin.com; For further information on Renoworks please contact: Doug Vickerson, CEO, Phone: 403-296-3880, Email: doug.vickerson@renoworks.com, Renoworks Software Inc., 2721 Hopewell Place NE, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T1Y 7J7; For investor information for Renoworks please contact: Rob Gamley, Phone: 604-689-7422, Email: rob@contactfinancial.com, Contact Financial Corp., 810 - 609 Granville St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V7Y 1G5

