Renoworks Adds 25 New Enterprise Clients to Platform in 2020

Brings 3D Profile Visualization to More Metal Roofing Product Manufacturers

CALGARY, AB, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks" or the "Company), the leading end-to-end visualization platform for the building construction industry, announced today that 25 new Enterprise clients joined the rapidly growing Renoworks Visualizer Platform in 2020, using the platform to generate qualified leads, influence consumer purchase decisions, improve the efficiency of their design processes, and generate unique data insights to inform their sales, marketing, and product strategies.

The unique events of 2020 forced many manufacturers to rethink their digital presence as well as consumer engagement strategies. By embracing the Renoworks Visualizer Platform, the industry is adapting their engagement, lead-generation, marketing, and sales strategies to better leverage the power of photo-realistic visualization to help consumers make design decisions. Professional contractors are also using more 3D models and interactive measurements to speed up the engagement and estimating process for their construction projects at early stages of the job.

After a manufacturer's products are digitized, they can be offered across the platform to a network of thousands of distributors, dealers, retailers, contractors and builders who use Renoworks' design and measurement solutions. With over 350 building product libraries added to date, the Renoworks Visualizer Platform offers one of the most robust selections of building products for a multitude of exterior and interior design needs.

"More manufacturers in the construction sector are embracing digital transformation strategies and recognize Renoworks' bottom-line impact from helping their end-consumers design with their products and visualize how their homes will look," said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "We've seen demand grow for our solutions, driven by our platform's ability to increase both the number quality sales leads and their willingness to transact. This alone has caused our clients to embrace our vision of having more influence over the construction and remodeling value chain. I believe manufacturers are thinking more about how they can help their dealers and become more involved in the end-consumer's buying journey. And the 3 million unique users who accessed our solution in 2020 have proven that Renoworks is the solution to achieve these objectives for our clients."

A particular area of growth for the Renoworks Visualizer Platform includes the segment of Siding and Metal Roofing. Renoworks continues to increase market share through the enhancement of its core visualization platform and by bringing such innovations as the display of roofing profiles in photo-realistic detail and vivid 3D to the industry, making Renoworks one of the most comprehensive sources of siding and metal roofing brands for consumers to design and measure their next project.

ABOUT RENOWORKS

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, realize a revenue or other return on technology and platform development, capitalize on actual or perceived opportunities in the marketplace, or adequately cope with the impact of COVID-19, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE RenoWorks Software Inc.

For further information: FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ON RENOWORKS, PLEASE CONTACT: Doug Vickerson, CEO, Phone: 403-296-3880, E-mail: [email protected]; Renoworks Software Inc., 2721 Hopewell Place NE, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T1Y 7J7; FOR INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR RENOWORKS, PLEASE CONTACT: Sean Peasgood, IR (Sophic Capital), Phone: (647) 670-2366, E-mail: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.renoworks.com

