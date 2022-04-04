MONTRÉAL, April 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Exo is pleased to announce that renovations to the Montréal-Ouest train station will begin on April 4, 2022. The renovations will improve riders' safety and ease of access to the station. The work, estimated at $29.5 million, will be completed in fall 2023.

As part of the project, a new entrance will be built on Sherbrooke Street West, on the north side of the railway tracks. The existing tunnel beneath the tracks, which currently connects the entrance located on the south platform and the central platform, will be extended to the new entrance on the north side. This will enable riders to reach any of the three platforms without having to cross the level crossings on Elmhurst or Westminster Avenues.

The work will also include making the north platform a permanent structure, instead of the temporary arrangement set up in 2019 to limit riders' interactions with the level crossings. To the same end, access to the platforms from the Westminster level crossing will be permanently closed. An access ramp will be provided to replace the existing stairs between Broughton Road and the south platform to facilitate access to this platform. It should be noted that additional protective measures had already been installed in 2017 at the Elmhurst level crossing to ensure riders' safety.

"This work at the Montréal-Ouest station will ensure safer access to the platforms for riders on the Vaudreuil-Hudson, Candiac and Saint-Jérôme trains. This upgrade was essential as more than 100 exo trains run through this station every day," indicated Gilline Pageau, Executive Director, exo Project Office.

It should be noted that the first phase of the work, which begins on April 4, will result in the closure of the walkway connecting the north platform to Sherbrooke Street West until June 2022. Saint-Jérôme line riders will have to detour for boarding and disembarking on this platform during this period. The new facilities will be accessible to riders in 2023.

About exo

Since June 1, 2017, exo has been running regular bus and paratransit services for the North and South Shore, as well as the commuter train network in the Greater Montréal area. The exo system has 5 train lines, 229 bus lines and 87 taxibus lines.

SOURCE exo

For further information: Catherine Maurice, Media Relations, Telephone: 514-287-2464, ext. 4057, [email protected]; Jean-Maxime St-Hilaire, Media Relations, Telephone: 514-287-2464, ext. 4057, [email protected]