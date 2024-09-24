Rail Safety Week - YOUR LIFE IS PRECIOUS! EXO LAUCHES AN AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - For Rail Safety Week, we're encouraging citizens to learn more about safe behaviours to adopt on our trains and around railway tracks. From September 24 to 26, exo will set up a virtual reality booth at Montréal-Ouest Station during the morning and afternoon peak periods to educate our passengers and nearby residents about rail safety.

Essential information to get around safely!

Every year, our inspectors launch initiatives to remind people how to behave around our railway tracks. And yet, dangerous behaviours persist.

That's why we are launching a signage campaign at every station in our network as well as online to inform our customers about the safety rules they must always follow around railway tracks. We'll also be broadcasting automated messages on our platforms to remind passengers about the importance of respecting the signage. This is in addition to the daily guidance our inspectors provide throughout the network.

For more information about the campaign, visit our webpage at exo.quebec/safety.

Improvements to Montréal-Ouest Station

Exo has made several enhancements to Montréal-Ouest Station in recent years. This station is located between two busy level crossings, each with three parallel sets of tracks. We've built a tunnel under the tracks to allow our customers to safely cross between the three platforms, without having to take any risks.

This makes the station an ideal place to conduct an awareness campaign in which visitors can try out a virtual reality experience. It will also allow us to promote the pathways, since we've noticed that many citizens, both riders and pedestrians, remain unaware of the tunnel. Our team will be on site on September 24, 25 and 26 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Drop by and see us!

Quote

"Safety is a priority for exo. It's why our personnel work every single day to raise customer awareness about rail safety. It's also the reason we are launching this signage campaign and presence on site, to inform them more specifically about the behaviours that can keep help them avoid a serious accident," said Marc Rousseau, Executive Director, Operations at exo.

About exo

As the second-largest public transit operator in the metropolitan region, exo transports customers in Montréal's suburbs in an efficient and enjoyable manner. Its territory covers nearly 100 municipalities and includes paratransit services. Whether by train, bus or taxibus, exo is resolutely focused on the future to develop innovative and greener modes of transportation.

SOURCE exo

Media contact: Eric Edström, Media Relations, Tel.: 514-287-2464, ext. 4057, [email protected]