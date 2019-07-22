Renovations to the Tom Donovan Arena will benefit Renous residents with safer, upgraded and modern recreational infrastructure

RENOUS, NB, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in recreational infrastructure where people can come together, and participate in sports and leisure activities, helps build healthy, dynamic communities. The governments of Canada and New Brunswick recognize that strategic investments in recreational infrastructure play a key role in supporting viable communities, while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, Patrick Finnigan, Member of Parliament for Miramichi–Grand Lake, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Jake Stewart, Minister of Aboriginal Affairs and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Southwest Miramichi–Bay du Vin, on behalf of Honourable Andrea Anderson-Mason, Minister of Justice, Attorney General and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, announced funding for renovations to the Tom Donovan Arena.

The project includes a new ice-making plant, fixing the refrigeration unit for the arena, upgrading the dressing rooms and showers, fresh paint for walls and bleachers, and a new scoreboard and clock.

Once completed, these renovations will make the arena more accessible for youth and families in the community, encouraging healthy, active lifestyles.

The Government of Canada is investing $246,000 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. Kraft Hockeyville is providing $250,000 while the Government of New Brunswick is providing $94,000 and the Renous Recreation Council will contribute the remainding $25,000.

Quotes

"Recreational facilities improve the quality of people's lives, while contributing to economic growth and creating good, middle-class jobs. The renovations to the Tom Donovan Arena will help Renous area residents maintain a healthy lifestyle, bring people together, and contribute to the region's development."

Patrick Finnigan, Member of Parliament for Miramichi–Grand Lake, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"By investing in recreational infrastructure, we are helping communities like Renous spend time together while staying active and having fun. The provincial government is proud to be a partner in this important recreational infrastructure project."

Honourable Jake Stewart Minister of Aboriginal Affairs and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Southwest Miramichi–Bay du Vin, on behalf of Honourable Andrea Anderson-Mason, Minister of Justice, Attorney General and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"We are certain the contributions and support by the provincial and federal governments will be recognized by our Renous and surrounding area for a long time. The rally to breathe new life into our arena has surpassed our expectations and we become humbled by the support."

Nancy Hallihan-Sturgeon, Co-chair of the local organizing

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

