Two tentative agreements reached between the employer and CUPE 687

MONTRÉAL, March 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Representatives of CUPE 687, the union that represents unionized employees in Montréal, Québec City and the local stations, and TVA Group announced today that they have reached a tentative agreement to renew the two collective agreements.

The agreements were reached following bargaining talks that began in December 2023 and continued with the assistance of a conciliator named by the Minister of Labour. At the bargaining table, the parties agreed on the parameters of the new collective agreements and on mitigation measures for employees affected by the announcement made on November 2, 2023.

Both parties are pleased in the context with the negotiated agreements that will enable them to meet the major challenges facing the industry, while maintaining excellent conditions of employment and ensuring quality journalistic coverage throughout Québec.

In order to respect the decision-making process, the Union and TVA Group will make no further comment until the agreements have been put to a vote at the general assemblies of the two union units.

About CUPE

CUPE is the largest union in Canada. It has 740,000 members across the country and represents workers in health care, education, municipalities, libraries, universities, social services, public services, transportation, emergency services, air transport and communications.

About TVA Group

TVA Group Inc., a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is a communications company engaged in the broadcasting, film production and audiovisual services, international production and distribution of television content, and magazine publishing industries. TVA Group Inc. is the largest broadcaster of French-language entertainment, news and public affairs programming in North America. It is also the largest publisher of French-language magazines and publishes some of the most popular English-language titles in Canada. The Corporation's Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TVA.B.

