WINNIPEG, MB, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Rendez-vous Canada (RVC), Canada's largest tourism tradeshow, will bring together 500 Canadian tourism businesses and more than 400 buyers from 22 international markets—including Destination Canada's nine key markets—to showcase Canada to the world and generate tens of millions in sales.

In 2024, tourism contributed $130B to the Canadian economy—that's over $350M a day in revenue, powered by 265,000 businesses in 5,000 communities coast to coast to coast.

This year's RVC has already exceeded target buyer attendance, and the event has already registered more than 1,400 attendees set to convene in Winnipeg, including:

400+ international and domestic buyers representing all target markets seeking to purchase Canadian tourism products, experiences and accommodations

800+ sellers representing 500 Canadian tourism organizations and businesses of all sizes, including Indigenous entrepreneurs

50,000+ pre-scheduled appointments between buyers and sellers

Hosting Rendez-vous Canada (RVC) in Winnipeg this spring brings significant benefits to the city, including an estimated total economic impact of $4.6M:

The preliminary direct economic impact is approximately $2.8M

An additional $1.8M comes from estimated indirect and induced impacts — that is business-to-business activity resulting from the direct impact

At least 4,000 hotel rooms secured in Winnipeg

Spotlight on Winnipeg and Manitoba Tourism Businesses:

The event will spotlight Winnipeg to international travel buyers, offering them a first-hand experience of the city's unique attractions, international market-ready experiences and warm Prairie hospitality. The last time Winnipeg hosted was in 2010, and it's an incredible opportunity to show the world all the exciting new attractions and transformations that have reshaped the city since then.

Manitoba has 30 tourism operators participating in the marketplace, 10 of which will be participating for the first time. These operators will meet with global buyers to secure future bookings for the province's world-class experiences. Hosting RVC will inject millions of dollars into Manitoba's visitor economy, while opening doors to long-term international partnerships that grow the province's tourism sector year-round.

In addition to attending RVC, nearly 200 buyers and travel trade media will take part in pre- or post-familiarization tours through Manitoba and other provinces. These immersive journeys showcase the region's hidden gems, from the untamed wilderness of Churchill to the cultural mosaic of Prairie communities. Buyers and media can witness first-hand the authentic experiences that make this region a compelling destination for travellers worldwide.

About Rendez-vous Canada:

Rendez-vous Canada is Destination Canada's signature tourism trade event, co-produced with the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC). For nearly 50 years, the event has brought together global travel experts, Canadian businesses, and visionary leaders to accelerate the growth of the Canadian tourism industry, fostering long-term connections and significant economic value.

The event exemplifies collaboration within Canada's tourism ecosystem, supporting the growth of industries across provinces, territories, cities, municipalities, regions, and resorts.

Qualified buyers are nominated by Destination Canada, in consultation with industry partners, including the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC). Qualified sellers are nominated by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, Destination Canada, and industry partners.

Quotes:

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"We are working to build the strongest economy in the G7, and we understand the business community will play a vital role in helping us get there. As Canada's premier travel and tourism trade event, Rendez-vous Canada plays a key role in driving business by bringing together Canadian sellers from coast to coast to coast to make meaningful connections. Tourism is powered by more than 265,000 businesses across the country and drives economic growth in communities big and small, to the benefit of all Canadians. This annual event is a prime opportunity to showcase our beautiful country and the unforgettable experiences we have to offer the world."– The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

Destination Canada:

"Canada stands out as a destination on the world stage. With our long-standing reputation as friendly, open, and welcoming, we're well positioned to win the hearts of even more international travelers this year. Rendez-vous Canada is our moment to secure a larger share of the $2.9 trillion in global travel spending projected for 2025—driving prosperity in communities from coast to coast to coast," said Marsha Walden, President and CEO, Destination Canada.

Tourism Industry Association of Canada:

"Rendez-vous Canada showcases how strong, vibrant, and globally in demand our tourism industry truly is. When buyers from across the world come here to do business, they're not just purchasing travel packages - they're investing in Canada's story," said Nina Kessler, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Tourism Industry Association of Canada. "They're choosing our landscapes, our cultures, our communities, and most importantly, our people. That kind of trust and enthusiasm speaks to the extraordinary standard of excellence our industry has worked so hard to build. RVC is proof that Canada continues to set the bar and raise it year over year."

Economic Development Winnipeg:

"We are thrilled to welcome the world to Winnipeg this spring as we co-host Rendez-vous Canada (RVC) alongside Travel Manitoba," said Natalie Thiesen, Vice President of Tourism, Economic Development Winnipeg and co-chair of the RVC 2025 planning committee. "As Destination Canada's signature event, co-produced with the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC), this gathering will showcase Winnipeg on a global stage, giving international travel buyers a close-up look at our vibrant tourism industry. The last time Winnipeg hosted was in 2010, and we can't wait to show the world all the exciting new attractions and transformations that have reshaped our city since then."

Travel Manitoba:

"Rendez-vous Canada 2025 is an incredible opportunity to bring the world to Manitoba. As proud hosts, we look forward to showcasing the heart of Canada—where nature inspires, culture runs deep and tourism plays a powerful role in driving growth across our province. We're ready to welcome the world and leave a lasting impression," said Cody Chomiak, Vice President of Marketing, Travel Manitoba and co-chair of the RVC 2025 planning committee.

About the Partner Organizations:

About Destination Canada

At Destination Canada, we believe that tourism enhances the wealth and wellbeing of Canadians and enriches the lives of visitors. Our mission is to influence supply and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, alignment with public and private sectors, and marketing Canada nationally and abroad.

Tourism contributes $130B to the Canadian economy. That's more than $350M a day in revenue powered by 265,000 businesses in 5,000 communities coast to coast to coast. Destination Canada's activities convert public dollars into international visitor spending within the same year—creating jobs, GDP, and tax revenues almost immediately. Every dollar invested in DC turns into a demonstrable financial return for Canadian businesses, workers, communities, and governments.

Knowing that diversity is our greatest asset, we promote Canada as a premier four-season leisure and business tourism destination around the country and world in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Additionally, our Business Events team uses global insights to target and attract international events aligned with Canada's top economic sectors.

Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada.

www.destinationcanada.com

About the Tourism Industry Association of Canada

The Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) is the national voice of Canada's visitor economy. Since 1930, TIAC has championed the growth and competitiveness of the tourism sector, through bold advocacy, strategic partnerships, and leadership.

Representing businesses and associations from coast to coast to coast, TIAC works to ensure tourism is recognized as a key driver of Canada's economy, culture, and global appeal.

About Economic Development Winnipeg

Economic Development Winnipeg Inc. (EDW) is the city's lead economic development agency and champion for local growth. We use expert analysis to highlight the Winnipeg Advantage and prove why we are an attractive place to live, work and visit.

Governed by a private-sector board and driven by the needs of the business community, EDW grows the local economy by attracting business, investment, events and people to our city.

The YES! Winnipeg business development team promotes the city as the ideal location for new business, expansion, investment and top talent, making it easy to grow and invest in Winnipeg through a suite of specialized services, market intelligence and business connections.

The Tourism Winnipeg team is the city's official destination marketing organization and leads all efforts to attract visitors, special events, sports, meetings and conventions to Winnipeg and provide residents and visitors the best possible experience.

About Travel Manitoba

Travel Manitoba leads and stimulates sustainable tourism growth in Manitoba's $1.82 billion tourism industry. The provincial Crown Corporation is responsible, in partnership with industry, for tourism marketing, visitor information services, research and public information.

