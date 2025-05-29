Inviting international visitors to experience Canada's authentic and welcoming nature

WINNIPEG, MB, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Today Destination Canada unveils its new brand to more than 1,500 industry, media and international buyers at Rendez-vous Canada, the country's largest international tourism tradeshow. Canada, naturally. reflects what comes naturally to Canada—awe-inspiring landscapes and warm-hearted people—and how even the ordinary moments here can feel extraordinary to guests. The first look of this long-term campaign came with the launch of the U.S. multi-channel marketing campaign that went live in market May 12.

Rooted in Destination Canada's 2030 Strategy: A World of Opportunity, Canada, naturally. is a bold step toward strengthening Canada's global position and generating $160B in annual tourism revenue by 2030. To achieve this goal and build long-lasting demand, Canada needs to be a destination that resonates deeply with target guests and differentiates itself in a competitive global marketplace.

Destination Canada's research and data shows that Canada's target guests are attracted to authentic, unfiltered experiences:

65 per cent of these guests are more likely than other travellers to seek out destinations that feel unique and authentic. (Destination Canada Global Segmentation Data).

This new brand direction aims to attract these visitors by showcasing Canada's openness; from open-hearted people that foster a sense of belonging, to open minds that invite fresh perspectives, all set against open spaces that inspire awe and wonder.

Instead of filtered and AI-generated content so frequently found in marketing campaigns today, Canada, naturally. leads with quiet, observational vignettes of everyday Canadian moments—from roadside fill-ups in the Rockies to backyard BBQs featuring the northern lights— reflecting Canada's unfiltered beauty, quiet confidence and welcoming attitude.

"Canada, naturally. is the perfect antidote to what people need right now," said Gloria Loree, Senior Vice-President, Marketing Strategy & CMO. "We're living in a world that's increasingly filtered and fake, combined with disruption and associated unpredictably. This campaign underscores the importance of connecting to what's real and reflects what makes Canada distinct. It's an open invitation to travellers who are craving authenticity and meaningful connections."

Key campaign elements of Canada, naturally. include:

Online Videos: Instead of fast-paced montages, the hero videos showcase everyday Canadian moments—captured in 35mm film for a warm, natural aesthetic that feels more documentary than commercial. Watch the online videos

Digital advertising: a suite of digital assets echo the same tone—humble, beautiful, and quietly powerful. Showing how the ordinary everyday in Canada, is extraordinary to those who visit. See the digital assets

a suite of digital assets echo the same tone—humble, beautiful, and quietly powerful. Showing how the ordinary everyday in , is extraordinary to those who visit. Google Street View collaboration: This is a first-of-its-kind national tourism campaign using authentic images from Google Street View, rather than high-gloss visuals. This bold creative choice reflects our core value of authenticity and redefines how technology can be used to connect with travellers in a deeply human way.

In a time when genuine relationships and meaningful connections hold more value than ever, Canada's openness is its greatest strength and competitive advantage. Canada is an opportunity to truly connect with what's real.

About Destination Canada

At Destination Canada, we believe that tourism enhances the wealth and wellbeing of Canadians and enriches the lives of visitors. Our mission is to influence supply and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, alignment with public and private sectors, and marketing Canada nationally and abroad.

Tourism contributes $130B to the Canadian economy. That's more than $350M a day in revenue powered by 265,000 businesses in 5,000 communities coast to coast to coast. Destination Canada's activities convert public dollars into international visitor spending within the same year—creating jobs, GDP, and tax revenues almost immediately. Every dollar invested in DC turns into a demonstrable financial return for Canadian businesses, workers, communities, and governments.

Knowing that diversity is our greatest asset, we promote Canada as a premier four-season leisure and business tourism destination around the country and world in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Additionally, our Business Events team uses global insights to target and attract international events aligned with Canada's top economic sectors.

Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada.

www.destinationcanada.com.

