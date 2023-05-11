MONTREAL, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Renaud-Bray's management team is pleased to announce that the largest network of French-language bookstores in North America ranks as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2023. This recognition follows Renaud-Bray's first application for this program, the country's foremost ranking to recognize excellence in companies headquartered in Canada or owned and managed by Canadians.

"We are very proud of this recognition, and extend our sincerest thanks to all of our employees for their dedication and commitment, without which our company would not be what it is today," said Floriane Claveau, Director, Communications and Partnerships.

Founded in 1965, Renaud-Bray operates a network of 65 retail outlets under the Renaud-Bray, Archambault, Griffon and Paragraphe banners. As flagship player in the cultural sector, the company boasts over 2,000 employees and provides an unparalleled showcase for local authors and writers. Renaud-Bray came in 34th in Léger's 2023 ranking of the most admired companies in Quebec, also topping its own sector of activity.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies is the benchmark of excellence for companies owned and managed by Canadians. Every year since the competition was launched in 1993, hundreds of companies have taken part in an independent and rigorous process to assess their capabilities and management practices. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Renaud-Bray

In 2017, Renaud-Bray acquired Prologue and Pierre Belvédère, which specialize in the distribution of educational books, games and toys. In 2022, in order to support its growth, the company opened a 320,000 sq. ft. distribution centre in Boisbriand, on Montreal's North Shore, representing an investment of more than $50 million. This is the largest private investment in the cultural sector in recent years.

SOURCE Renaud-Bray

For further information: Floriane Claveau, [email protected]