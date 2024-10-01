Renaud-Bray acquires DeSerres, strengthening its leadership position in the cultural goods retail sector

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Renaud-Bray group, the undisputed leader in the book and cultural recreation sector, is proud to announce its acquisition of DeSerres, a century-old family business. For decades, DeSerres has been a Canadian leader in art supply sales. The transaction covers the 28 retail outlets in Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia and British Columbia, the company's website (deserres.ca), Cadres Verbec, a specializing in framing supply services, and Lamarche Importation, a stationery product distributor.

Since 1908, three generations have helmed this jewel of Quebec creativity. "We salute the hard work of Marc DeSerres, a passionate ambassador of the arts, who has reinvented his business over the years," said Blaise Renaud, President of Renaud-Bray. For some time now, Marc DeSerres has been looking for a buyer to ensure a sustainable future for his company. "The time has come for me to hand the reins over and I'm confident in this decision," said Marc DeSerres. "I have no doubt that the teams at the Renaud-Bray group, with the help of our employees, suppliers and partners, will be able to keep driving the freedom to create."

"We are delighted to welcome DeSerres into our group. Our businesses have a lot in common: they are both based in Quebec, multi-generational and focused on the cultural world. DeSerres will continue to foster Quebec's creativity," concluded Blaise Renaud.

About DeSerres

Founded in 1908 by Omer DeSerres, the company started out as a hardware store. The founder then diversified his product offering under the impetus of his son, Roger DeSerres, and eventually focused on art supply sales following the advice of his grandson, Marc DeSerres, who had been head of the company since 1975. These strategic choices have enabled the company to grow to become a leader in the sale of art supplies and maintain their brand in 28 outlets across Canada.

About Renaud-Bray group.

With operations across Quebec, the Renaud-Bray group includes Renaud-Bray bookstores, Archambault stores, Griffon shops, and distributors Prologue and Pierre Belvédère. As the Canadian leader in book and cultural goods sales, the group boast nearly 2,500 collaborators and a network of 91 branches. Through its four transactional websites, it is also a major player in online sales.

The recipient of the seal of excellence for Canada's Best Managed Companies since 2023, Renaud-Bray is also one of Quebec's most admired companies.

SOURCE Renaud-Bray

