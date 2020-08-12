Removery's INK-nitiative Will Remove Racist and Hate Tattoos For Free

Every client who completes a tattoo removal at Removery contributes to the program – for each paying customer, the company will donate one complete removal to someone who meets the program criteria. The community outreach initiative aims to free people of destructive images or painful reminders of the past and help them usher in a brighter future.

"Removery is a place of inclusion and empowerment, and we are committed to eradicating sources of discrimination, injustice, and hate," said Tom Weber, CEO of Removery. "Through INK-nitiative, we provide an important tool for people who want to make real change in their lives, inspire others, and confidently walk the path of positive self-reinvention. And every customer who undertakes their tattoo removal journey with us is a vital part of INK-nitiative, giving someone else the gift of renewal."

INK-nitiative is a reinvention of the INK program, a similar initiative developed by Removery predecessor, The Finery. INK (I Now Know) helped more than 150 clients remove tattoos that were a result of prison culture indoctrination, as well as "branding tattoos" forced on victims of human trafficking, and has had an influx of interest in hate tattoo removal in recent months.

Terrance Lewis, who spent 21 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit, got his tattoos removed through the INK program. He founded the Terrance Lewis Liberation Foundation to advocate for others who have been wrongfully convicted and challenge police and prosecutorial misconduct.

"My tattoos helped me survive the pain of prison, but when I got out, they did not reflect who I wanted to be or how I wanted to commit my life," said Lewis. "By removing the physical scars of my past, I have a clean slate to embark upon the next chapter of my life and career, now working to reform the criminal justice system. I am forever grateful."

Christian Picciolini, a former violent extremist, is a peace advocate, author, producer, and public speaker who had his own racist tattoos removed and now helps others overcome hate. He leads the Free Radicals Project, a global extremism prevention and disengagement network and one of many like-minded organizations helping to promote the new initiative.

"True disengagement from hate and extremism is a long and difficult process that involves much self-reflection, undergoing numerous changes, and working hard to make amends for the pain and harm caused," said Picciolini. "Shedding the physical hate on one's body is an important step in building a new life rooted in love. Free Radicals is excited to support Removery as they work to help former extremists on their path to create positive change."

Enrollment for the program is now open, and those who meet the above criteria can CLICK HERE to apply . Tattoos must be visible on hands, neck, face, or other identifiable areas. Applicants will be enrolled based on capacity and are asked to commit to completing the treatment and aftercare.

Removery is open as per regional COVID-19 guidelines at 35 locations in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. With a commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of clients and staff, Removery has implemented industry-leading safety protocols in accordance with OSHA guidelines for healthcare facilities. This includes mandatory face masks, additional PPE for staff, routine cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment, and strict occupancy limits.

To see before-and-after pictures, learn more about tattoo removal, or schedule an in-person or virtual consultation, visit Removery.com.

About Removery

Removery, with 35 locations across North America, is the largest specialized provider of tattoo removal services in the world. The company – a partnership between Eraser Clinic, Invisible Ink Tattoo Removers, The Finery, and Precision Laser – combines decades of collective experience and expertise and is uniquely pro-tattoo with a strong appreciation for the art and history of tattoos as a vehicle for self-expression. Removery strongly believes there is no shame or stigma – and in fact, deep power – in changing a tattoo; its laser specialists understand that everyone has a different story and reason for removal or fading. Collectively, Removery laser specialists have completed more than 200,000 safe and effective laser tattoo removal treatments.

