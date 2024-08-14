REMOVERY TO PROVIDE 150 FREE TATTOO REMOVAL PACKAGES TO COMMEMORATE THE INAUGURAL WORLD TATTOO REMOVAL DAY

On August 14, the world's tattoo removal experts will provide 150 treatments to individuals in need across their global studio locations

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- To bring awareness to the safety, efficacy and accessibility of tattoo removal treatment, Removery is presenting the first-ever World Tattoo Removal Day on August 14, 2024.

"We've seen tremendous growth in demand for tattoo removal over the last few years, but there are still many folks out there that don't know removal treatment is even an option. World Tattoo Removal Day is an opportunity to spread the word and celebrate the transformative journey of tattoo removal," said Tom Weber, Removery's co-founder and CEO.

Removery experts around the globe celebrate World Tattoo Removal Day.

To mark the inaugural day, Removery is providing free complete removal treatment packages to 150 individuals in need who have applied for its INK-nitiative program across its global studio locations in the United States, Canada and Australia, with the intent to continue this tradition annually.

Removery's INK-nitiative community outreach program launched in 2020 on National Tattoo Day and is designed to provide safe, effective and free tattoo removal on an ongoing basis to those with barriers to accessing treatment including individuals who were formerly incarcerated, former gang members, survivors of human trafficking and those who wish to remove hate symbols or racist tattoos.

"We realize that we have a great opportunity to change people's lives and give back in a unique way by removing old tattoos that may be holding them back," said Removery's co-founder and VP of Clinical Operations, Carmen VanderHeiden Brodie. "Everyone has a different story and reason for seeking tattoo removal or fading. We strongly believe that there should never be any shame or judgment in changing a tattoo. We're here to help those who have had the courage to change their lives feel confident in their new path."

Terrance Lewis, an exoneree who served over 21 years on a wrongful murder conviction, had his prison tattoos removed through the INK-nitiative program. He has since founded The Liberation Foundation to advocate for individuals enduring wrongful convictions and support others preparing to return home.

"I have to say that, of all the experiences since my release, having my tattoos removed was one of the most impactful and memorable things that happened to me," said Lewis. "Having a visible tattoo with negative connotations made me apprehensive about being seen as someone who was not serious about criminal justice reform. Removery was pivotal in endowing me with the confidence to launch The Liberation Foundation and mold it into the force for true justice that it is today."

For more information and ways to join in the World Tattoo Removal Day celebration, visit www.WorldTattooRemovalDay.com.

For more information on Removery's INK-nitiative program, or to submit an application, visit www.removery.com/services/ink-nitiative/

ABOUT REMOVERY

Removery, the world's tattoo removal experts, helps people reflect on the outside who they are on the inside. Home to the world's first tattoo removal Clinical Advisory Board dedicated to the advancement of the industry, Removery's research empowers its tattoo removal specialists to deliver the safest, most effective and most accessible laser tattoo removal procedures using the state-of-the-art PicoWay® laser system. To date, Removery has delivered over 1.3 million treatments across 150+ studios in the United States, Canada and Australia. To learn more, visit Removery.com and connect with Removery on Instagram (@removery), TikTok (@removery) or Facebook (@removery).

