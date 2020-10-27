Removery Expands To Meet Increasing Tattoo Removal Demand

World's largest tattoo removal chain continues to see increased interest during COVID

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- Removery , the world's largest tattoo-removal chain, is expanding in the Midwest and Northeast regions of the U.S. to meet market demand. It acquired Chicago and Milwaukee-based Vamoose Tattoo Removal , which joins the company's expansive laser specialist team. Removery has also announced new locations in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington, Massachusetts, bringing their number of locations to 40 across the U.S. and Canada, with 200 additional locations slated to open internationally by 2025.

Removery is uniquely pro-tattoo with a strong appreciation for the art and history of tattoos as a vehicle for self-expression. The company strongly believes there is no shame or stigma – and in fact, deep power – in changing a tattoo; its laser specialists understand that everyone has a different story and reason for removal or fading. Removery has completed 25,000 tattoo-removal treatments since beginning operations in July.

"We continue to see an uptick in interest during this unprecedented time as so many people are forced to reckon with huge changes and reflect on their lives," said Tom Weber, Removery CEO. "We are thrilled to welcome yet another skilled and masterful group of certified laser specialists to Removery. Vamoose's welcoming, non-judgmental atmosphere and commitment to expert results make them a perfect fit for our growing family."

Vamoose Tattoo Removal was founded by physicians and anesthesiologists Dr. Howard Bennett and Dr. Marc Falleroni in 2013 in downtown Chicago and has grown to four full-service locations across the Midwest. Like other Removery partners worldwide, Vamoose has fostered a close relationship with local tattoo-artist communities – often collaborating on client cover-ups – and is dedicated to removing the stigma of tattoo removal.

"Marc and I are excited to take this huge step forward for our team and for our clients," said Dr. Bennett of the decision to join Removery. "Our primary focus has always been to offer an outstanding experience to every client by creating a warm, friendly environment, establishing a solid foundation of trust with our laser specialists, and embracing the latest technologies in tattoo removal. We're thrilled to join a company with strong alignment in these critical areas of excellence."

Vamoose will continue to operate under their current brand throughout 2020.

About Removery

Removery — an innovative tattoo removal company with 40 locations across North America — is the largest specialized provider of tattoo removal services in the world. Its laser specialists are highly trained in Candela state-of-the-art PicoWay® lasers. Committed to ensuring the well-being of clients and staff during this time, Removery has implemented industry-leading safety protocols company-wide in accordance with OSHA guidelines for healthcare facilities. This includes mandatory face masks, additional PPE for staff, routine cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment, and strict occupancy limits. To learn more about tattoo removal, see before-and-after pictures, or schedule an in-person or virtual consultation , visit Removery.com.

