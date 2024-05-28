MONTREAL, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - After ten months of difficult negotiations, Concordia University Professional Employees' Union (CUPEU–CSN) 600 members have just adopted a two-week strike mandate that will be called at a time deemed appropriate. Although they hope to avoid a strike, a possible labour dispute could jeopardize the start of the academic year if things do not change.

Union members hold a variety of positions, including academic, financial, information technology, communication advisors and analysts, as well as coordinators, psychologists and nurses, etc. Since the beginning of negotiations, the University refuses to discuss hybrid work.

"Concordia applies hybrid work inconsistently. The ability to work remotely should be included as a working condition in our professional work environment" explains Shoshana Kalfon, president of the Concordia University Professional Employees Union–CSN (CUPEU–CSN).

Inconsistency

In its 2024 climate action plan, the University states that it encourages its employees to work remotely to reduce their carbon footprint linked to commuting. The union is at a loss to explain how the University reconciles this stance with its negotiating position.

"Concordia treats hybrid work as a privilege that can be taken away from its employees at any time. This attitude has no place in the postpandemic world of labour," explains Danny Roy, president of the Fédération des professionnèles–CSN (FP–CSN).

"Since the pandemic, the ability to work remotely has become an almost inevitable bargaining issue for professional positions. The strike mandate is solid, and employees can count on the CSN to be behind them until the end of negotiations," concludes Dominique Daignault, president of the Conseil central du Montréal métropolitain–CSN (CCMM–CSN).

About the CSN

Comprising more than 1,600 unions, the CSN represents nearly 330,000 workers in eight federations and thirteen regional central councils, mainly in Quebec.

The Fédération des professionnèles (FP–CSN) has some 8,000 members across Quebec, working in a wide range of sectors. The Conseil central du Montréal métropolitain–CSN brings together all CSN members in the Greater Montreal region, Laval, Nunavik and Eeyou Istchee Baie-James.

SOURCE CSN

