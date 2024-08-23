MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - After nearly a year of unfruitful negotiations, the 600 members of Concordia University Professional Employees Union (CUPEU–CSN) will be on strike at the beginning of the school term scheduled for September 3rd, impacting the start of the academic year for nearly 50 000 students.

In winter, CUPEU began conciliation with the University due to the lack of movement regarding hybrid work. Earlier this spring, the union adopted a two-week strike mandate in the hopes that they could come to an agreement with Concordia University regarding the framing of hybrid work. Until now, the employer has not budged on its position, refusing even to broach the subject at negotiation meetings.

The union's members hold a variety of essential positions that ensure smooth operations during the back-to-school season: advisors, financial analysts information technologists and communications, as well as coordinators, psychologists, nurses, etc.

"At the moment, access to hybrid work is inequitable across the University. What we are requesting is to agree on a framework that avoids any inequity, and to include a guarantee that professional employees can do part of their work from home," explains Shoshana Kalfon, president of the Concordia University Professional Employees Union–CSN (CUPEU–CSN).

"A solution that takes into account the needs of the students, the University, and the professional employees must be found. Nowadays, hybrid work is the standard for many professionals," explains Kathrin Peter, vice-president of the Fédération des professionnèles–CSN (FP–CSN).

"We hope that the employer hears the union loud and clear. Its members want to negotiate so they can avoid any negative consequences on the student population, but they will be ready to strike if it comes down to it," concludes Dominique Daigneault, president of the Conseil central du Montréal métropolitain–CSN (CCMM–CSN).

Interestingly, in its 2024 climate action plan, the University states that it encourages its employees to work remotely to reduce its carbon footprint linked to commuting. The union is at a loss to explain how the University reconciles this stance with its negotiating position.

About the CSN

Comprising more than 1,600 unions, the CSN represents nearly 330,000 workers in eight federations and thirteen regional central councils, mainly in Quebec.

The Fédération des professionnèles (FP–CSN) has some 8,000 members across Quebec, working in a wide range of sectors. The Conseil central du Montréal métropolitain–CSN brings together all CSN members in the Greater Montreal region, Laval, Nunavik and Eeyou Istchee Baie-James.

