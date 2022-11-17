$1.00 from Every Concession Order will be Donated to BGC Canada During the Event and Throughout the Day

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – For its 10th annual nationwide celebration of Community Day, on Saturday, November 19, Cineplex is excited to welcome Canadian movie-lovers and families into their theatres for a morning of FREE family-friendly films, as well as discounted concession items. One dollar from every concession order of select items including popcorn, soft drinks and candy purchased during the event, and additionally throughout the day, will be donated to the national nonprofit, BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada).

Participating Cineplex theatres across Canada will open their doors for Community Day at 9:00 a.m. (local time), with tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Showtimes will begin at 9:30 a.m. (local time) and locations will return to regular programming in the afternoon. Films will be screened in English and French, depending upon the market, and guests are encouraged to visit Cineplex.com/CommunityDay for a list of participating theatres.

This year's Community Day line-up of free family-friendly favourites includes Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Lost City and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room) and complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a joint venture partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

About BGC Canada

Community-based services. Positive relationships. Life-changing programs. As Canada's largest child and youth-serving charitable organization, Clubs provide vital programs and services to over 200,000 young people nearly 800 communities across Canada. During critical out-of-school hours, our Clubs help young people discover who they are, what they can do, and how they can get there. Our trained staff and volunteers give them the tools to realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, mental health, leadership, and more. Since 1900, BGC Canada has opened doors to children, youth, and families in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities. If a young person needs it, our Clubs provide it. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

