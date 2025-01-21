Reminder: Journalists can submit their story to RNAO's annual Media Awards competition

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is inviting members of the media to submit their nursing or health-care story to its annual Media Awards competition.

An independent committee of reporters and nurses selected by RNAO will judge stories published or broadcast in Ontario in 2024. Past winners include journalists from CTV News Kitchener, Global News, Hamilton Spectator, The Recorder and Times, Toronto Star, and Waterloo Region Record.

The deadline is Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 and entries can be submitted via an online submission form.

Categories for the competition include:

Community newspaper

Best news story

Best in-depth feature or series

Daily newspaper

Best news story

Best in-depth feature or series

Radio

Best news report

Best in-depth report or series

Television

Best news report

Best in-depth report or series

Online

Best news story

Best in-depth feature or series

Podcast

Best episode

Best series

Multicultural

Best news story

Best in-depth feature or series

RNAO will present the awards to this year's winners during a virtual gathering in June 2025. For the complete list of criteria and to fill out an entry form, visit RNAO.ca/about/awards/media-awards.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

