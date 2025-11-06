RNAO applauds investment in home care; says more needs to be done to boost primary care and nursing

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - A plan to strengthen home care services with an injection of $1.1 billion in funding sends a message to Ontarians who depend on these services that help is on the way to remain and or recover safely in their homes.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) says the funding, announced Thursday by Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, is critical because it also alleviates pressures on other health sectors. "This investment in community care will reduce the burden in nursing homes and help tackle hallway health care in hospitals," says RNAO President Lhamo Dolkar. Additional funding for home care was a key recommendation in the association's Enhancing Community Care for Ontarians ECCO 4.0 report released this past May.

Nurses also call for additional funds to ensure all Ontarians have access to primary care – a pillar of any high performing health system that impacts people's overall health and wellbeing. "We're grateful for the $2.1 billion announced earlier this year, yet a more substantial commitment is needed to respond to the millions of Ontarians who do not have access to a regular primary care provider," says Dr. Doris Grinspun. RNAO estimates that 3.3 million Ontarians are unattached presently and 1.8 million will remain unattached by 2029 accounting for population growth and current government initiatives and associated workforce programming. "We urge the government to support Dr. Jane Philpott's efforts – Chair of Ontario's Primary Care Action Team –and further invest in primary care to ensure no Ontarian is left behind," Grinspun adds.

Grinspun says shoring up the nursing profession by increasing nursing seats for registered nurses and nurse practitioners and by investing in retention programs for early and mid career nurses is key to stabilizing a profession deeply affected by the pandemic. "Nursing is central to delivering care in all sectors – and nurses in community care expect upwards harmonization of their compensation to remain in or join the sector. Currently, a home care nurse makes about 70 per cent of what a nurse earns in a hospital. If we address these critical shortfalls with focused investments, nurses will build their careers in Ontario ensuring timely access to care," she adds.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. This year marks our 100th anniversary. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

