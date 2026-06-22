REM successfully raises $1.85 billion through its first green bond issuance

One of the largest green bond issuances ever completed on the Canadian market

Establishment of a long-term bond issuance program

Strong demand across all maturities (5, 7, 10 and 30 years)

Strong investor interest, confirming confidence in the REM

MONTRÉAL, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - CDPQ Infra, a subsidiary of La Caisse, announces the closing of a $1.85 billion (CAD) issuance of senior unsecured fixed-rate notes by the Réseau express métropolitain (Projet REM s.e.c., a limited partnership). This transaction reflects the positive evolution of a major infrastructure project, as the REM continues its transition toward a long-term operating phase.

This transaction stands out in the Canadian capital markets both for its size and for the strong investor interest it generated. Based on available data, it ranks among the largest green bond issuances ever completed for a public transit infrastructure project, as well as among the most significant inaugural issuances in the global transportation sector. The distribution of the issuance across maturities ranging from 5 to 30 years made it possible to capture strong demand and secure attractive pricing across the entire offering, demonstrating credibility with investors. The exceptional market reception confirms that the REM is now recognized as a solid asset capable of attracting long-term capital.

Rigorous financial management for the benefit of depositors

This financing is part of a rigorous financial management approach. It optimizes the project's capital structure and diversifies its sources of funding while maintaining an appropriately calibrated risk profile. This standard market practice is intended to maximize the asset's financial efficiency in order to deliver stable long-term returns for La Caisse's depositors.

Quote:

"This announcement illustrates the REM's dual objective: to deliver a transformative and reliable public transit service for users while generating sustainable returns for La Caisse's depositors. The strong success of this green bond issuance confirms the relevance of leveraging financial solutions that align with the energy transition and the nature of the REM. By keeping users at the heart of our decisions, we continue to create long-term value for the benefit of the community and our depositors."



Daniel Farina, President and Chief Executive Officer, CDPQ Infra

This press release contains forward-looking information, including with respect to the use of proceeds. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the issuer's confidential information memorandum.

About CDPQ Infra

CDPQ Infra employs an innovative model to efficiently and rigorously execute major public infrastructure projects. Its multidisciplinary teams cover all aspects of projects and apply an integrated approach to the planning, financing and construction phases to ensure their success. CDPQ Infra's objective is to generate returns for the depositors of La Caisse, its sole shareholder, while delivering promising projects that support economic and community development.

SOURCE CDPQ Infra Inc.

Media Relations: CDPQ Infra / La Caisse, [email protected]