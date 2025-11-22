MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - « Last night, around 3:00 a.m., a tragic accident occurred on the REM network involving a train and individuals who had entered the tracks. Sadly, one person lost their life and two others were injured and transported to the hospital. We are deeply saddened by this event, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy. Our teams, along with those of Pulsar, the REM operator, are working closely with emergency services and public authorities to fully clarify the circumstances surrounding this accident.»

SOURCE CDPQ Infra Inc.

Source : [email protected]