MONTREAL, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - CDPQ Infra presents the results of its feasibility analysis for the conversion of six buildings on the current site of the Royal Victoria Hospital into a university residence. This analysis, conducted over 18 months, was carried out in accordance with the mandate granted by the Government of Quebec and the proposed solution respects the main orientations of the Master Development Plan developed by the Société québécoise des infrastructures (SQI).

The analysis provides a complete picture of the state of heritage buildings, the interventions needed to upgrade and enhance them, as well as the conditions that must be met to consider the creation of a new interuniversity residence that could offer a large number of additional beds to the Montréal student community. In addition, detailed work has been done to meet the expressed requirement to preserve the public vocation of the site and to restore access to certain spaces to all citizens.

The report is based on in-depth technical assessments as well as an information and exchange process with many stakeholders. It concludes that the transformation of the site is technically feasible, while identifying major heritage interventions needed to make the site suitable for development, regardless of the redevelopment project considered.

A site requiring significant heritage interventions

The report presents a scenario for converting the buildings of the former Royal Victoria Hospital into modern student residences capable of adding an additional 1150 beds. However, the three heritage buildings that would house the vast majority of student residences have an advanced level of degradation, requiring large-scale structural, architectural and mechanical interventions.

The needs identified include:

Upgrading building envelopes and systems;

major interventions on the structure;

a partial reconstruction of certain important heritage elements.

These interventions represent the main component of the investments required.

The analysis shows that upgrading the heritage buildings represents a major financial investment, accounting for nearly 79% of the project's total construction costs, estimated at $845 million.

Estimated total cost per bed (for 1150 beds): $735,000

Cost of the heritage component per bed (including structural and heritage work, and energy): $578,000 or 79% of total costs

Cost of the student residence development component per bed: $157,000 or 21% of total costs

An analysis based on rigour and transparency

The mandate entrusted to CDPQ Infra made it possible to document all the technical, heritage and operational aspects necessary for the requalification of the site of the former Royal Victoria Hospital. The exercise was based on:

A complete multidisciplinary team (architecture, structure, systems, building code, urban planning, real estate, etc.);

57 meetings with stakeholders;

6 focus groups, including about fifty students, from the four major Montréal universities;

a rigorous analysis of the feasibility conditions and future maintenance of the buildings.

The approach carried out made it possible to document with precision the conditions necessary for the requalification of a heritage site of great complexity. The results of this process provide the government with a complete picture of the technical and financial implications of the requalification of the site and the conditions for its implementation in order to create a new university residence for Montréal.

