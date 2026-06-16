Launch of the planning phase for two additional REM stations

Launch of the planning phase for Griffintown–Bernard–Landry station and a new station near Bridge and Wellington streets

Analysis of the best approaches to limit construction impacts on residents and REM service

MONTRÉAL, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - CDPQ Infra, the Government of Québec and the City of Montréal today announced an important step forward in the development of the REM: the launch of the planning phase for the delivery of two additional Réseau express métropolitain (REM) stations in the heart of Montréal: Griffintown–Bernard–Landry and a new station near Bridge and Wellington streets.

The planning phase will begin in the coming months and will determine the project schedule and final cost. These two stations will significantly improve access to public transit in rapidly evolving areas on both sides of the Lachine Canal.

Already included in the initial plan, the Griffintown–Bernard–Landry station will serve the north side of the Lachine Canal. The new station near Bridge and Wellington, requested by the City of Montréal in 2023, will support development in the Wellington Basin area and the south side of the canal--a zone with strong potential for urban and economic redevelopment.

The next steps are made possible thanks to an additional $250 million contribution from the Canada Infrastructure Bank and $25 million from the Government of Québec. CDPQ Infra's contribution will be confirmed based on final construction costs.

Detailed planning

Over the coming weeks, CDPQ Infra will begin detailed planning work for the project, including:

procurement processes

technical and environmental studies

The project is expected to be completed over an estimated four–year period, including both planning and construction phases. Construction could begin in 2028.

An optimized approach for users and project delivery

Following technical analyses, CDPQ Infra has recommended the simultaneous construction of both stations--an approach that:

limits potential impacts on REM service

reduces impacts on local communities

limits costs

This synchronization is essential given the complexity of the work, which notably involves integrating a new station above active rail infrastructure and coordinating interventions across the REM network.

The planning phase will identify the best methods to reduce the impacts of this work, both for network users and for residents in the affected areas.

Quotes:

"The start of planning work for the two new REM stations represents an important step toward providing the population with faster, more efficient, and sustainable transportation options. The presence of a REM station within a neighbourhood has positive impacts not only on mobility, but also on residents' quality of life. For all these reasons, this is excellent news for Montréal and the surrounding areas."

Benoit Charette, Québec Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility

"Across Montréal, the Fréchette government is investing to develop a public transit network that meets the needs of a modern and rapidly growing metropolis. Today, we are taking another step forward with the planning of two additional REM stations. These structuring projects will enable more Montrealers to travel easily, quickly and sustainably. By improving mobility in rapidly developing sectors such as Griffintown and Bridge-Bonaventure, we are helping to build a more connected, attractive and competitive metropolis for decades to come."

Chantal Rouleau, Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"Montréal continues to grow, and our transportation infrastructure must keep pace. The addition of these two REM stations is excellent news for residents, workers and businesses in Griffintown and the Bridge–Bonaventure area. By improving mobility and supporting the development of new housing and economic activity, these stations will help build a more accessible, more connected and more attractive metropolis."

Soraya Martinez–Ferrada, Mayor of Montréal

"We are proud to make a second investment in the REM network, one of the most significant public transit projects in Canada. With this additional contribution, the Canada Infrastructure Bank's total investment in the REM reaches $1.83 billion. This new station in the Wellington Basin area will help unlock underutilized land and support the construction of thousands of new homes in the country's second–largest city."

Ehren Cory, President and CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

"The simultaneous construction of these two stations is the best solution for users and for the network. It enables the implementation of the most efficient methods to deliver this major enhancement while limiting impacts on REM service and local communities."

Daniel Farina, President and Chief Executive Officer, CDPQ Infra

SOURCE CDPQ Infra Inc.

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