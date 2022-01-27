REM station at YUL: ADM selects the bid from AECON and EBC

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal announces that following a rigorous bidding process, it has selected Connect Cité, a general partnership formed by AECON and EBC, as the preferred proponent for the construction of the REM station at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. This is the last step before the official start of the project, which will improve intermodality and access to the airport site.

Under this contract, the general partnership will act as general contractor and construction manager (GC/CM) and be a key collaborator of ADM throughout the execution of the work. Its mandate includes all the work for the construction, project management and commissioning of the station shell and its associated buildings to allow REM to install its equipment and put the station into operation.

Connect Cité was selected following the submission of a detailed proposal that respected the budget allocated to the project and was evaluated against industry standard metrics. The quality management plan, environmental and sustainable development performance, execution and construction management strategy, innovation, quality of proposed resources and occupational health and safety performance were among the criteria analyzed during the exercise. ADM employed the services of a fairness officer to ensure ethical compliance throughout the process.

"This project will allow YUL to shine internationally and join the network of major airports that benefit from a sustainable and efficient link to their city centre. Although the pandemic has forced us to postpone many construction projects, we remain more convinced than ever of the importance of connecting the REM network to our site for the benefit of our travellers, employees and the community. We are pleased to be accompanied in this journey by firms that have solid expertise in carrying out similar projects," said ADM President and CEO Philippe Rainville.

The contractual financial closing and the start of construction by Connect Cité are scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. The terms and conditions associated with the project will then be reviewed in coordination with REM and its general contractor.

