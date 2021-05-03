REM de l'Est enters its public consultation phase, CDPQ Infra is launching numerous initiatives to reach out to the public

MONTRÉAL, May 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As it committed to do following the announcement of the REM de l'Est project, CDPQ Infra is now inviting the public to share their views through a broad public consultation and is continuing its active meetings with various stakeholders and civil society representatives, with over fifty meetings held to date.

Evaluated at $10 billion, the REM de l'Est represents the largest amount ever invested in a public transit project in Québec and a significant tool that will contribute to revitalizing the north and east ends of Montreal. Following 18 months of analysis, the reference project was presented in December 2020. The process announced today will allow to continue the work and the detailed planning of the project by going to meet the population and thus contribute to its optimization and its improvement.

This process will offer many opportunities for citizens to express their views on the REM de l'Est project, in a variety of formats designed to reach the greatest number of participants. It will be based on listening and openness and will be rigorous, inclusive, and transparent. It will also be supported by the participation of the City of Montreal, the Government of Quebec and the ARTM. CDPQ Infra reiterates its hope that these initiatives will take the REM de l'Est project to the desired level of excellence.

" The REM de l'Est is a major project and we know that its success depends on a period of active listening and discussion with the public. In December 2020, we introduced a transportation network that has the potential to transform mobility in the east and help revitalize this great territory. Today, we continue this work by launching a broad consultation process to ensure that we hear and gather input from the public. We hope that Montreal's east end residents will take ownership of the project and that, through this process, we are able to improve and optimize it thanks to their contribution. "

Jean-Marc Arbaud, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ Infra

"Today, we are extending an important invitation to the public. The REM de l'Est project is still in the planning phase and it can be improved on. Is the time to make yourself heard, ask questions and participate in a collective success story."

Virginie Cousineau, Public Affairs Manager, CDPQ Infra, and REM de l'Est Spokesperson

A variety of ways to learn more and to weigh in

Four formats will be made available to the public so they can learn more, ask questions and share their ideas.

VIRTUAL INFORMATION MEETINGS

For more information about the project and to ask questions

May 10, 12 and 13 (noon, morning and evening, respectively)

During the information meetings, CDPQ Infra representatives will present the project and respond to questions from the public along with experts from CDPQ Infra and project partners including the Ville de Montréal, the Ministère des Transports du Québec and l'ARTM.

To register and learn more about these meetings: https://cdpqinfra.com/en/myrem#session.

Please note that the information sessions will be recorded and made available on the CDPQ Infra website.

WEBINARS

To delve deeper into the specific topics

The route : May 19 at noon

Mobility : June 9 at noon

In addition to information meetings, webinars will be held in May and June to further explore two topics that have sparked public interest: the route choice and the project's mobility objectives.

The REM de l'Est project has raised many questions since its announcement and now is the time to continue the reflection process and improve our understanding of the project's principles.

These workshops will be presented by CDPQ Infra experts, project partners and independent observers.

CONSULTATION SESSIONS

To weigh in and provide feedback

From May 27 to June 10

Sectoral virtual consultation sessions will take place in order to gather comments and recommendations from members of the public.

During these consultations, the public will be invited to form sub-groups and work with a facilitator on specific topics linked to the sectors. These topics will be listed and prioritized during the event by the participants and the facilitator.

ONLINE CONSULTATION PLATFORM

To share your opinion at any time

Lastly, if individuals are unable to participate in the proposed sessions, they can share their opinion on a digital consultation platform which is available online.

This platform will allow them to pin their comments on a route map, submit ideas on virtual Post-it notes and cast their vote in surveys.

AVAILABLE DOCUMENTATION

To learn about the project

As of today, it is possible to consult various documents and reports on the REM de l'Est as part of the consultation process.

New documents, reports and analyses will be published on a regular basis and over the coming months, to provide the public with a complete and transparent understanding of the project.

RESULTS OF THE PUBLIC CONSULTATION AND PARTICIPATION IN THE BAPE

A report on all the recommendations submitted by members of the public will be made available on the CDPQ Infra website at the end of summer 2021 and a review of the retained ideas will be presented by the end of 2021.

The REM de l'Est project will then be submitted to the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE) for review in 2022. During this process, members of the public will once more be able to stay up to date and share their opinion on the project.

The public is invited to consult the new online section for information and consultation meetings at https://cdpqinfra.com/en/myrem and subscribe to our newsletter to receive updates.

Follow the project on Twitter: @CDPQInfra .

SOURCE CDPQ Infra Inc.

For further information: Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau, Advisor, Media Relations, Cell: 438-881-1884, [email protected]; Jean-Vincent Lacroix, Director, Communications, Cell: 514-531-1632, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cdpqinfra.com/

