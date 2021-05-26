Reliance 'cruel' to cut locked out workers' disability benefits

More than 800 members of Unifor Local 1999 have been locked out by Reliance Home Comfort since May 13, 2021. Unifor learned this week that the company has unilaterally cancelled the extended benefits of workers on leave due to illness or injury on Short- and Long-Term Disability.

"Targeting the most vulnerable in our communities is a particularly ruthless tactic that I haven't seen in my whole career," said Dan Valente, Unifor National Representative and lead negotiator. "It should be an eye-opener to every single Reliance customer. This company is not what you thought it was."

During the lock-out, Reliance has been relying on scab labour with questionable credentials, says Unifor.

SOURCE Unifor

