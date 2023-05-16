Relay For Life returns June 10 to support and honour people affected by cancer

MONTREAL, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, The Canadian Cancer Society announced Relay For Life will take place in communities across Canada on Saturday, June 10.

As has been tradition for more than 20 years, Relay events will ignite a sense of belonging, camaraderie, and hope at more than 35 participating sites. Attendees will 'Move and Be Moved' as they take turns making their way around a track or path to raise funds while honouring and remembering all those affected by cancer.

An estimated 2 in 5 Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. By supporting the Canadian Cancer Society's commitment to world-leading research across more than 100 types of cancer, working with governments to shape a healthier society, and creating a compassionate national support system, Relay For Life participants have direct impact that saves and improves lives.

"With more than 1.5 million people in Canada now living with or beyond cancer, all of us have been impacted by the disease in some way; whether through the diagnosis of a colleague, friend, family member, or ourselves, we all have a story" says Tanya Henry, Vice President, Signature Programs at Canadian Cancer Society. "Relay For Life is a meaningful way for participants to pay tribute to those people and their experiences, while raising funds to change the future of cancer forever."

Open to all ages, this year's Relay For Life will incorporate time-honoured signature components, including an opening ceremony with inspiring testimonials and a first lap to honour Participants of Hope, followed by a luminary ceremony to honour and remember loved ones.

"Participating in Relay For Life is such an unforgettable experience. It's a beautiful way to celebrate life and connect with people in your community who've also been touched by cancer," says Cynthia Denault, long-time Relay For Life participant.

For anyone interested in participating in Relay For Life who is unable to attend or is not within close proximity to an in-person event, Relay Your Way is a popular program that allows people to take part from anywhere.

For more information or to register for Relay For Life visit relayforlife.ca.

2023 Relay for Life Sites

Québec Ontario British Columbia Alberta Nova Scotia Acton Vale Burlington Burnaby Whitecourt Amherst Alma Breslau Fraser Valley



Boucherville Durham/Clarington





Buckingham Kingston





Chambly Ottawa





Donnacona Sarnia





Drummondville Stratford





La Pocatière Toronto***





Longueuil Trenton





Lotbinière







Montreal







MRC Deux-Montagnes







Plessisville







Québec







Sainte-Adèle







Saint-Georges







Saint-Hyacinthe







Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu







Shawinigan







Sherbrooke







Terrebonne Mascouche







Thetford Mines







Vaudreuil-Soulanges









***Toronto Relay for Life will take place Thursday, June 8

