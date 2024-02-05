Jackie Tardif appointed to Chief Operating Officer

MONTREAL, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited "RCL" announced today that Jackie Tardif has been appointed to Chief Operating Officer "COO" reporting to RCL President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrea Limbardi. Michael Strachan, President RW&CO. and PENN., will leave the organization on February 17, 2024.

Ms. Tardif, previously President of the Reitmans Division and a 29-year veteran of RCL, will oversee the merchandising, marketing, planning & allocation, and store & e-commerce operations of the Reitmans, RW&CO., and PENN. brands.

Ms. Limbardi said, "I am thrilled to have Jackie as COO and as a partner to drive RCL's future success together. Her strong merchant background, customer-centric focus, and deep commitment to RCL's growth are qualities that impressed me since I started at RCL." Ms. Limbardi continued, "I also want to thank Michael for his exceptional leadership and his spearheading of many key projects during his 8-year tenure at RCL."

Ms. Tardif added, "I am excited to be leading the RCL brands into the future. I want to thank Andrea for her trust as we partner to advance the company's growth. I am honoured to guide our dedicated teams to continue to elevate our customers' experience and to provide them with the style and quality they have always counted on."

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

The Company is a leading women's specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. As at February 3, 2024, the Company operated 393 stores consisting of 226 Reitmans, 86 PENN. and 81 RW&CO.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Reitmans (Canada) Ltd

For further information: Randi Haimovitz, Vice-President Human Resources, [email protected], 514-384-1140