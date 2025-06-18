News provided byReitmans (Canada) Ltd
Jun 18, 2025, 19:12 ET
MONTREAL, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited (the "Corporation") (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A), one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers, announced today that each director nominee listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated May 14, 2025 (the "Circular") was elected as director of the Corporation at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today in Laval, Québec.
The details of the election are as follows:
|
DIRECTOR NOMINEE
|
OUTCOME
|
VOTES FOR
|
% FOR
|
VOTES AGAINST
|
% AGAINST
|
Bruce J. Guerriero, CPA
|
Elected
|
8,479,174
|
81.41 %
|
1,936,157
|
18.59 %
|
David J. Kassie
|
Elected
|
10,352,293
|
99.39 %
|
63,038
|
0.61 %
|
Andrea Limbardi
|
Elected
|
10,356,841
|
99.44 %
|
58,490
|
0.56 %
|
Samuel Minzberg
|
Elected
|
10,017,692
|
96.18 %
|
397,639
|
3.82 %
|
Daniel Rabinowicz
|
Elected
|
8,473,722
|
81.36 %
|
1,941,609
|
18.64 %
|
Gillian Reitman
|
Elected
|
10,025,100
|
96.25 %
|
390,231
|
3.75 %
|
Stephen F. Reitman
|
Elected
|
8,621,610
|
82.78 %
|
1,793,721
|
17.22 %
|
Anita Sehgal
|
Elected
|
10,356,841
|
99.44 %
|
58,490
|
0.56 %
|
Martin Thibodeau
|
Elected
|
10,357,341
|
99.44 %
|
57,990
|
0.56 %
|
Terry Yanofsky
|
Elected
|
10,353,341
|
99.40 %
|
61,990
|
0.60 %
About Reitmans (Canada) Limited
Reitmans (Canada) Limited is one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers for women and men, with retail outlets throughout the country. The Company operates 394 stores under three distinct banners consisting of 225 Reitmans, 86 PENN., and 83 RW&CO.
For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.
For further information, please contact:
|
Alexandra Cohen
VP, Corporate Communications
Reitmans (Canada) Limited
Telephone: (514) 384-1140
Email: [email protected]
|
Caroline Goulian
Chief Financial Officer
Reitmans (Canada) Limited
Telephone: (514) 384-1140
Email: [email protected]
