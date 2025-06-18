MONTREAL, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited (the "Corporation") (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A), one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers, announced today that each director nominee listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated May 14, 2025 (the "Circular") was elected as director of the Corporation at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today in Laval, Québec.

The details of the election are as follows:

DIRECTOR NOMINEE OUTCOME VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES AGAINST % AGAINST Bruce J. Guerriero, CPA Elected 8,479,174 81.41 % 1,936,157 18.59 % David J. Kassie Elected 10,352,293 99.39 % 63,038 0.61 % Andrea Limbardi Elected 10,356,841 99.44 % 58,490 0.56 % Samuel Minzberg Elected 10,017,692 96.18 % 397,639 3.82 % Daniel Rabinowicz Elected 8,473,722 81.36 % 1,941,609 18.64 % Gillian Reitman Elected 10,025,100 96.25 % 390,231 3.75 % Stephen F. Reitman Elected 8,621,610 82.78 % 1,793,721 17.22 % Anita Sehgal Elected 10,356,841 99.44 % 58,490 0.56 % Martin Thibodeau Elected 10,357,341 99.44 % 57,990 0.56 % Terry Yanofsky Elected 10,353,341 99.40 % 61,990 0.60 %

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

Reitmans (Canada) Limited is one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers for women and men, with retail outlets throughout the country. The Company operates 394 stores under three distinct banners consisting of 225 Reitmans, 86 PENN., and 83 RW&CO.

