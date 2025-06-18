Reitmans (Canada) Limited Announces Election of Directors Français

News provided by

Reitmans (Canada) Ltd

Jun 18, 2025, 19:12 ET

MONTREAL, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited (the "Corporation") (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A), one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers, announced today that each director nominee listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated May 14, 2025 (the "Circular") was elected as director of the Corporation at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today in Laval, Québec.

The details of the election are as follows:

DIRECTOR NOMINEE

OUTCOME

VOTES FOR

% FOR

VOTES AGAINST

% AGAINST

Bruce J. Guerriero, CPA

Elected

8,479,174

81.41 %

1,936,157

18.59 %

David J. Kassie

Elected

10,352,293

99.39 %

63,038

0.61 %

Andrea Limbardi

Elected

10,356,841

99.44 %

58,490

0.56 %

Samuel Minzberg

Elected

10,017,692

96.18 %

397,639

3.82 %

Daniel Rabinowicz

Elected

8,473,722

81.36 %

1,941,609

18.64 %

Gillian Reitman

Elected

10,025,100

96.25 %

390,231

3.75 %

Stephen F. Reitman

Elected

8,621,610

82.78 %

1,793,721

17.22 %

Anita Sehgal

Elected

10,356,841

99.44 %

58,490

0.56 %

Martin Thibodeau

Elected

10,357,341

99.44 %

57,990

0.56 %

Terry Yanofsky

Elected

10,353,341

99.40 %

61,990

0.60 %

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

Reitmans (Canada) Limited is one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers for women and men, with retail outlets throughout the country. The Company operates 394 stores under three distinct banners consisting of 225 Reitmans, 86 PENN., and 83 RW&CO.

For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

For further information, please contact:

Alexandra Cohen

VP, Corporate Communications

Reitmans (Canada) Limited

Telephone: (514) 384-1140

Email: [email protected]

Caroline Goulian

Chief Financial Officer

Reitmans (Canada) Limited

Telephone: (514) 384-1140

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Reitmans (Canada) Ltd

Organization Profile

Reitmans (Canada) Ltd