Reimagining SPACE for Centennial Park and the Lord Reading Property - Consultative process confirms needs and importance of taking action

BEACONSFIELD, QC, June 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The assessment of the future design and uses for Centennial Park, its building and the Lord Reading property has identified the tremendous potential of this waterfront site and the citizens' wish to reclaim its usage.

The report of the Steering Committee on the Reimagining SPACE project was tabled at last Monday's Council meeting for evaluation by the elected officials and identification of the actions arising from the Committee's recommendations.

"On behalf of Council and the citizens of Beaconsfield, I wish to thank the President of the Committee, Councillor Robert Mercuri, as well as Councillor Karen Messier, the nine residents serving on the Steering Committee and the 150 persons who participated at the creative workshops this past winter and spring", mentions Georges Bourelle, Mayor of Beaconsfield, at the outset.

Councillor Robert Mercuri also thanks all Committee members and persons involved for a productive consultation and brainstorming process that generated ideas integrating culture, leisure and nature. "Everyone was generous and open-minded for the benefit of all."

"Everyone agreed that maintaining the status quo is not an option. The general condition of the site as a whole and the population's desire to benefit from this beautiful place call for concrete decisions and actions", adds the Mayor.

The consultative process has demonstrated that Beaconsfield residents love these two sites which they would like to see merged into one single destination. They want a park with an improved design and accessibility for year-round activities. Parking spaces should be regrouped close to Beaconsfield Boulevard so that green spaces may be expanded while remaining accessible.

The consultations also reveal that the playground equipment should be replaced and located outside the area affected by spring floods. The marina should be maintained but with public access, with a harbourmaster's office constructed, including public bathrooms that are accessible year round.

The Committee recommends to integrate the Library into a new multipurpose centre. This new facility would replace Centennial Hall which is nearing the end of its useful life. The site would also include an amphitheatre with a covered stage.

A centre for rentals of non-motorized boats should be provided, but the storage of boats should no longer be allowed.

Municipal Council will evaluate the report over the coming months in order to identify the actions to be taken and the aspects to be carried out, while considering the taxpayers' ability to pay.

"I am particularly proud of the citizen involvement in this democratic approach of participatory management. We had the opportunity to imagine and propose ideas adapted to our needs and for the benefit of all. Let's continue this process to revitalize Centennial Park and the Lord Reading property in the image of our community", concludes Mayor Bourelle.

For further information, visit beaconsfield.ca.

