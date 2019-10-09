Reimagining SPACE - Evening Exchange - Imagining the activities and services of a new multi-purpose centre

BEACONSFIELD, QC, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Evening Exchange event held on October 8 attracted many motivated residents and association representatives to take part in an exchange of ideas for collectively enhancing and improving the services that could be offered at the future library and cultural centre.

Participants were called upon to imagine the activities and equipment to be offered at the multi-purpose centre based on the following five themes: space, services, learning and discovery, community and technology.

"This consultation evening is part of our participatory approach to gather the opinion of citizens ahead of upcoming decisions to be made by Council. Through collaboration, our City strives to ensure the sustainability of cultural services offered to the community. The establishment of a new multi-purpose centre brings residents together and encourages community life. It is a place where a community takes root and that people of all ages highly appreciate. We wish to thank everyone who has given their time so generously in this flagship project," stated Mayor Georges Bourelle.

For further information, visit beaconsfield.ca or send your ideas via email to imagine@beaconsfield.ca

