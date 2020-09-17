Reimagining SPACE - City of Beaconsfield asks for public and private contributions to revitalize Centennial Park and the Lord Reading property

BEACONSFIELD, QC, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - City Council is asking for significant federal and provincial grants as well as for private donations to revitalize Centennial Park and the Lord Reading property. The project aims to establish a multipurpose centre with a library, encourage access by active transport, and relocate the parking lot to the roadside along Beaconsfield Boulevard.

"The participatory consultations held in 2019 made it possible to reach a clear consensus that these exceptional sites must be revitalized and that the project should be a vehicle for sustainable development and quality of life, but that the implementation depends on funding by higher levels of government and private donors", indicates Mayor Georges Bourelle.

The City administration intends to substantially reduce the municipal financial contribution by obtaining government grants for two thirds of the costs. The City's part will be further reduced by raising funds from private donors.

"Public and private contributions are essential for guaranteeing the execution of this project and for respecting the taxpayers' capacity to pay while enabling the realization of a quality project", explains Mayor Bourelle.

To this end, City Council will present four specific financial aid requests to the Green Municipal Fund of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, to the Canadian Cultural Spaces Fund of Heritage Canada, to the Capital Assistance Program of the Ministry of Culture and Communications, and to the ÉcoPerformance Program of Transition énergétique Québec.

Once the financial support of government authorities and private donors is secured for the revitalization of the park and the construction of a multipurpose centre with a library, a multidisciplinary architectural contest will be held in the spring 2021. The call for tenders for its execution will then determine the final budget for this project.

Centennial Park and the Lord Reading property are exceptional public waterfront sites that are very popular among residents and visitors.

"This project is the result of a comprehensive and collaborative community initiative. It respects the wishes of our citizens who want the City's largest waterfront park to be revitalized, accessible, frequented, animated and appreciated by the entire community", concludes Mayor Bourelle.

SOURCE City of Beaconsfield

For further information: Mayor's Office, 514 428.4400, beaconsfield.ca

