Regulatory Roadmaps - the path to a better regulatory system for businesses and all Canadians

Today, the Honourable Joyce Murray, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, announced the release of four Regulatory Roadmaps for targeted high-growth sectors, including agri-food and aquaculture, health and bio-sciences, transportation, and infrastructure. These sectors were identified for Regulatory Reviews in Budget 2018.

The Reviews examined regulatory barriers that hinder innovation and economic growth in Canada, and restrict the ability of businesses to compete. These roadmaps include proposals to address issues raised by stakeholders and propose a plan to help reduce regulatory barriers and bottlenecks to innovation, economic development and investment.

Businesses in a thriving, competitive economy benefit from updated and modernized regulations and a reduction of overlapping regulatory requirements. This can improve consumer choice, strengthen economic growth and ultimately help create more jobs for the middle class.

A more responsive federal regulatory system is part of the government's agenda for a competitive economy that works for all Canadians.

"I have owned and operated a business and understand the real costs of outdated and misaligned regulations. Modernized regulations, that are regularly reviewed, can help spur economic growth and innovation while safeguarding the health, safety and environment of Canadians. The Regulatory Roadmaps demonstrate our commitment to improve Canada's regulatory system, support business competitiveness, invest in the middle class, and offer real help to hard-working Canadians."

– The Honourable Joyce Murray, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government

The targeted Regulatory Reviews were announced in Budget 2018. Budget 2019 committed to make the results of the Regulatory Reviews public through the Regulatory Roadmaps.

The Regulatory Reviews, along with a comprehensive suite of actions and tools will drive regulatory modernization across the federal government.

Roadmaps include proposals such as legislative and regulatory changes, updated policies and practices, and opportunities to leverage emerging technologies.

This work will help make Canada's regulatory framework more adaptable, agile and responsive to the needs of business while continuing to protect the health, safety and security of Canadians and the environment.

The External Advisory Committee on Regulatory Competitiveness announced on May 3, 2019 , will provide recommendations on how to improve regulatory competitiveness in Canada and further enable investment and innovation, while upholding health, security, safety, and environmental standards.

