REGULATORY REGISTRATION FOR OBSIIDO - THE ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS PLATFORM

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Obsiido Capital Management Ltd. ("OCM") is pleased to announce that securities regulatory registration has been obtained for its subsidiary, Obsiido Alternative Investments Inc. ("Obsiido"), as an investment fund manager in Ontario, and a portfolio manager and exempt market dealer in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. Obsiido is a technology enabled alternative investments platform.

"Receiving regulatory approval is a major milestone as we prepare to launch our innovative alternative investments focused platform in the Canadian market," says Nimar Bangash, CEO of OCM and Obsiido. "We look forward to empowering Canadian private wealth with unprecedented access to core alternative investments."

To learn more, visit www.obsiido.com

