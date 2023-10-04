Obsiido Launches The Alternative Investments Platform and Two Alternative Investment Solutions for Canadian Private Wealth

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Obsiido Alternative Investments Inc. ("Obsiido") is pleased to announce the launch of its proprietary alternative investments platform and two innovative flagship alternative investment solutions, Obsiido Alternative Growth Portfolio and Obsiido Alternative Income Portfolio (the "Obsiido Portfolios").

"Obsiido is a one-stop shop for the alternative investment needs of wealth advisors and individual investors. We recognize the fragmented access and complexity associated with allocating to private market investments and hedge funds and have set out to remove these impediments through our investing platform, the first of its kind in Canada, and our unique investment solutions," says Nimar Bangash, CEO of Obsiido.

Innovative Alternative Investment Portfolios

The Obsiido Portfolios are open-ended fund-of-fund solutions with diversified exposure across alternative asset classes. The Obsiido Portfolios will allocate to third-party funds managed by leading global and Canadian alternative asset managers including The Carlyle Group, HarbourVest Partners, Blue Owl Capital, SAF Group, and Bonnefield Financial, amongst several others.

"The ability for wealth advisors to access high-quality managers in turn-key portfolios, which can be purchased monthly via Fundserv, greatly simplifies the process of allocating to alternative investments in client portfolios," says Sean O'Hara, CIO of Obsiido.

Obsiido Alternative Growth Portfolio will seek to achieve attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns by investing substantially all of its assets in a diversified portfolio of alternative investments, including but not limited to private equity, real assets, private credit and hedge funds.

Obsiido Alternative Income Portfolio will seek to generate consistent income while preserving capital by investing substantially all of its assets in a diversified portfolio of income-generating alternative investments, including but not limited to real assets, private credit and hedge funds.

Both Obsiido Portfolios target a strategic allocation of at least 85% in private markets focused investment funds, and will invest on a global basis.

The Alternative Investments Platform

Obsiido is a technology enabled investment firm. "At Obsiido, we believe technology has a substantial role to play in broadening access to alternative investments while also reducing the administrative and compliance burdens often associated with investing in private market investments and hedge funds," says Nimar Bangash, CEO of Obsiido.

As part of its launch, Obsiido has announced Canada's first online advice platform, Obsiido Direct, built exclusively to provide individual investors with advice and access centered around high-quality alternative investment solutions. "Obsiido Direct is our digital managed account platform. We built it to solve the access gap that has historically made it difficult for most Canadian individual investors to invest in alternative investments," added Nimar Bangash.

Obsiido Direct empowers eligible individual investors with access, education and guidance to invest with confidence in alternative investments. Investors can participate with a minimum investment of $25,000, an amount substantially lower than the minimum investment requirements that have historically gated access to alternative investments.

In the near future, Obsiido will introduce its wealth advisor focused platform, an AI enabled education and administration platform being designed to remove many points of friction wealth advisors face when investing in alternative investments.

Obsiido products and services will initially be available in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. To learn more about Obsiido, visit www.obsiido.com

Obsiido Alternative Investments Inc. ("Obsiido") is registered as an investment fund manager in Ontario and as a portfolio manager and exempt market dealer in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

This material is not intended to constitute an offering of units of Obsiido Alternative Income Portfolio or Obsiido Alternative Growth Portfolio (collectively, the "Obsiido Portfolios"). Any offer or sale of securities of the Obsiido Portfolios will be made according to the Obsiido Portfolios' Offering Memorandum ("OM") to eligible "accredited investors" or Obsiido Direct clients under applicable Canadian securities laws. The information contained herein is qualified in its entirety by reference to the OM of the Obsiido Portfolios. The OM contains information about the investment objectives and terms and conditions of an investment in the Obsiido Portfolios (including fees) and will also contain tax information and risk disclosures that are important to any investment decision regarding the Obsiido Portfolios. Read the OM before investing.

This material is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not a recommendation of any specific investment product, strategy, or decision, and is not intended to suggest taking or refraining from any course of action. It is not intended to address the needs, circumstances, and objectives of any specific investor. Prospective investors should consult with their own professional advisors regarding the financial, legal and tax consequences of any investment. The Obsiido Portfolios are not intended as a complete investment program.

Holdings are subject to change and do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for the Obsiido Portfolios. The actual asset allocation, at any given time, may differ for a number of reasons, including for tactical reasons. Asset allocation decisions are at the discretion of Obsiido, as the portfolio manager. Any statement about a particular investment or company is not an endorsement or recommendation to buy or sell any such security. Investment managers represented in the Obsiido Portfolios, including SAF Group, HarbourVest Partners, Blue Owl Capital, The Carlyle Group and Bonnefield Financial Inc., have not explicitly or implicitly endorsed or approved the information contained herein.

OBSIIDO and its logos, slogans, taglines, and other trademarks are trademarks of Obsiido Capital Management Ltd. and may not be used without permission.

For further information: Nimar Bangash, [email protected]