Regulatory Approvals Place Filament Health at the Forefront of Natural Psychedelic Research and Manufacturing

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (NEO: FH) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a global leader in natural psychedelic drug development, has been granted an amendment to its existing Health Canada Dealer's License, amplifying the Company's position at the forefront of natural psychedelic research and manufacturing.

Filament operates a state-of-the-art GMP facility currently manufacturing drug candidates naturally extracted from psychoactive mushrooms. The amendment to Filament's Health Canada Dealer's License allows the possession, production, research supply, export, import, and delivery for all remaining controlled natural psychedelic substances, including N,N-dimethyltryptamine, mescaline, and others. Filament will seek to create the first-ever natural pharmaceutical grade extracts of these substances and enter them into clinical trials to demonstrate their safety and efficacy.

"This license amendment significantly increases the scope of our work with natural psychedelics," said Filament's Director of Research, Ryan Moss. "By studying untapped psychedelics in a scientific setting, we believe we can unlock and standardize their healing power. This is a promising step forward in our mission to get safe, natural psychedelics into the hands of everyone who needs them, as soon as possible."

The compounds covered by Filament's license amendment have a long history of use in traditional medicine and recreational settings. The company plans to develop naturally derived, standardized preparations, and study their applications for therapeutic use to treat a range of health conditions.

"We are encouraged by this development, which we believe strengthens Filament's position and opens up new revenue sources for us," said Filament Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Lightburn. "The benefits of these valuable plants are well-documented; we will be among the first to purposefully explore their pharmaceutical applications."

Filament will produce the psychedelic extracts in-house at its GMP-certified facility in Metro Vancouver, where it has also developed compounds which will be studied in the first ever FDA-approved natural-psilocybin clinical trials, beginning in Q3 2021.

