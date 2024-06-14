Regroupement des pharmacies de médicaments de spécialité du Québec declaration

MONTREAL, June 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Regroupement des pharmacies de médicaments de spécialité du Québec (RPMSQ) aims to raise awareness about specialty drug pharmacies - their approach, services, and benefits to patients - to promote best practices for the management of patients prescribed a specialty drug, and to collaborate with the various healthcare stakeholders in Québec in the interest of patients.

We are aware of the application for the authorization to institute a class action filed by the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires (AQPP) against certain of our members, who are also members of the AQPP. We are in the process of studying the request; however, their action appears to be driven primarily by commercial interests and the desire to protect a traditional business model rather than defending patients' interests.

We would like to point out that RPMSQ members adhere to a Code of Conduct that includes the responsibility to systematically validate consent from the patients to whom they offer services.

Our members practice pharmacy in the best interests of patients and will continue to do so in the future. We reaffirm our commitment to quality patient care and will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders in the healthcare system to improve access to care and the quality of services offered.

Finally, we find it regrettable that the AQPP has initiated such a process without first seeking avenues of collaboration with the targeted pharmacies. Members of the RPMSQ firmly believe in the complementary nature of the services offered by different pharmacies, to optimize the expertise of each for the well-being of patients. This is even more relevant in a context of labor and resource shortages within neighbourhood pharmacies, as the AQPP has often reported.

We have no further comment to make on this matter at this time and will let the legal process take its course.

SOURCE Regroupement des pharmacies de médicaments de spécialité du Québec (RPMSQ)

Contact média : Valérie Lavoie, Hill & Knowlton, [email protected]