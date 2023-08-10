TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Registration is now open for AgeTech Innovation Week, the premiere event for technology and innovation for aging and caregiving this year. Hosted by AGE-WELL, this unique in-person event is happening October 23-27, 2023 at the Hilton Toronto in Toronto, Canada.

AgeTech Innovation Week will bring together stakeholders in research, industry, government and community organizations, older adults, caregivers, future leaders and others committed to enhancing lives through technology. Get ready for inspiring keynote presentations, dynamic panel discussions, the latest AgeTech innovations, workshops, networking opportunities, and more.

To learn more and register, visit: https://agetechinnovationweek.com/

Five days of activities will be built around two exciting anchor events: the AGE-WELL Annual Conference featuring the latest research along with discussion of current issues by global and Canadian thought leaders; and the inaugural envisAGE Annual Forum, co-hosted by MEDTEQ+ and AGE-WELL, spotlighting SME and startup-driven innovation in partnership with health and community-based organizations.

With The Big Bundle registration, you can enjoy both anchor events: the AGE-WELL Annual Conference plus the envisAGE Annual Forum. Alternatively, you could choose to register for just one of these events.

Keynote Speakers

You won't want to miss our outstanding keynote speakers: Keren Etkin, gerontologist, entrepreneur and author of The AgeTech Revolution; Dr. Tracey Gendron, author of Ageism Unmasked: Exploring Age Bias and How to End It and Chair for the Virginia Commonwealth University Department of Gerontology, and Director for the Virginia Center on Aging; and Dr. Christina Harrington, assistant professor, Human-Computer Interaction Institute and Director, Equity and Health Innovations Design Research Lab, Carnegie Mellon University. Read about our speakers here.

Other special events taking place during AgeTech Innovation Week include:

A National Research Council of Canada (NRC) Aging in Place Challenge Program Workshop – Aging in Place: learn, connect and collaborate – being held on Monday, Oct. 23 . (Registration is available through the link above.)

of (NRC) – Aging in Place: learn, connect and collaborate – being held on . (Registration is available through the link above.) A solutions showcase and exhibits hall, plus a national AgeTech Virtual Tour for older adults and caregivers.

for older adults and caregivers. A Healthy Aging Canada symposium , co-hosted by AGE-WELL and the Canadian Frailty Network (CFN), will be held within the Canadian Association on Gerontology (CAG) annual conference.

, co-hosted by AGE-WELL and the Canadian Frailty Network (CFN), will be held within the Canadian Association on Gerontology (CAG) annual conference. EPIC-AT Annual Meeting hosting members of a new training platform for future leaders in digital health solutions for older adults with complex health needs.

Ample Networking Opportunities

AgeTech Innovation Week provides ample opportunities to make connections, whether you are an employer, trainee, researcher, innovator, or looking for an AgeTech partner.

Attendees will meet and share ideas with leaders in the AgeTech sector, discover innovations that will shape the future of aging, and explore challenges and opportunities for getting technology into people's hands, and generating socio-economic impact.

Sponsorship and Exhibits

Sponsor AgeTech Innovation Week and put your organization at the forefront of a sector that is increasingly needed and growing rapidly. We are offering a variety of sponsorship opportunities to maximize the value of your support. Contact us today at: [email protected]

Elevate your brand visibility among sector influencers!

Check out our Exhibitor Prospectus for information on ways you can showcase your innovations.

Sponsors of AgeTech Innovation Week include the University of Toronto Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering and the National Research Council of Canada. Promotional partners are CanAge and YouAreUNLTD.

About AGE-WELL

AGE-WELL NCE Inc. is Canada's Technology and Aging Network. The pan-Canadian network brings together researchers, older adults, caregivers, partner organizations and future leaders to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians. AGE-WELL researchers are producing technologies, services, policies and practices that improve quality of life for older adults and caregivers, and generate social and economic benefits for Canada. AGE-WELL is funded through the federal Networks of Centres of Excellence program. https://agewell-nce.ca/

For further information: [email protected]