Regional Chiefs Teegee and Picard Call for Independent Investigation into the Assault of Genesta Garson

WENDAKE, QC, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Regional Chief Terry Teegee (BCAFN) and Regional Chief Ghislain Picard (AFNQL) are calling for an independent investigation into a video that shows the brutal assault of Ms. Genesta Garson while in RCMP custody. A video circulated by the CBC / Radio Canada clearly shows Ms. Garson, a Manitoba First Nation woman, being punched in the face by a municipal community safety officer from the Thompson RCMP Detachment. The video also shows officers dragging her on the ground into a cell after she lost consciousness, with no regard for her health or safety.

The RCMP has claimed that it will lead any investigations involving City of Thompson community safety officers. However, AFN Regional Chiefs Teegee and Picard are calling for an investigation by an independent body. The RCMP continue to ignore its own legacy of violence and abuse of Indigenous people in this country and an independent investigation into the assault of Ms. Garson is needed. Anti-Indigenous racism is rampant in this country's public services.

The Regional Chiefs call for an end to police impunity for violent assaults and murder of Indigenous people. They are demanding far greater public oversight and an overhaul of law enforcement agencies to prevent the violence and deaths of Indigenous women from continuing. Too many Indigenous women are afraid of the police, based on their prior experiences of harassment and abuse.

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

For further information: Alain Garon, Communications Advisor, (418) 254-4620, [email protected]

