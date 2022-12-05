OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous groups participate in the Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia.

The goal of the regional assessment is to help inform future project-specific impact assessments and decisions for offshore wind projects in these areas. At the end of the planning phase, which is currently in progress, the regional assessment will be split into two, with one being conducted in Newfoundland and Labrador, and another in Nova Scotia. Indigenous groups, other organizations and members of the public can apply for funding to participate in one or both of these regional assessments.

The regional assessments are expected to start in early 2023. During this phase, interested people will have the opportunity to participate in meetings and other engagement opportunities, participate in advisory groups, and review the draft Regional Assessment Reports once available.

Applications received by 11:59 p.m. on January 16, 2023, will be considered.

For more information about funding for the regional assessment, visit the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website (reference number 83514). You can also obtain further information on participant funding by contacting the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-528-1884.

Follow us on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC #OffshoreWind

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected] or calling 343-549-3870.