Regional Assessment of Offshore Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling East of Newfoundland and Labrador - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is proceeding with the development and implementation of a follow-up program for the Regional Assessment of Offshore Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling East of Newfoundland and Labrador, which will track and report on the progress of the commitments outlined in the Ministerial Response to the Regional Assessment Committee's Report.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is making funding available to assist the participation of the public and Indigenous groups in the Regional Assessment (RA) Follow-up Program.

The RA Follow-up Program will verify the accuracy of the Regional Assessment's predictions, the effectiveness of the mitigation measures, and consider new and emerging information related to offshore exploration drilling activities in the study area assessed. The RA Follow-up Program will also ensure that the Regional Assessment remains valid and up to date and will inform decision-making regarding resource planning in the study area. The Agency will be seeking nominations to establish a committee to provide advice on the development of the program at a later date.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation at a future date, in order to review and provide comments on the draft Terms of Reference for the RA Follow-up Program. The Terms of Reference will outline the objectives, governance structures, legislated authorities, and roles and responsibilities of the participants in the program.

Funding is also available for reviewing and providing comments on the Ministerial Progress Report. The Ministerial Progress Report will track and report on the commitments made in the Ministerial Response and will be made public in spring 2021.

Applications received by September 18, 2020, will be considered.

The Agency recognizes that it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation, make adjustments to consultation activities, and is providing flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians, while fulfilling its responsibility to conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

To apply for funding, please contact the Participant Funding Program to request an application form by writing to [email protected], or by calling 1-866-582-1884. For more information about the funding process, please visit the Funding Programs website.

