What is happening?

Indigenous communities from Matawa and Mushkegowuk Territories and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) are co-leading the Regional Assessment in the Ring of Fire Area. The Ring of Fire area is located about 540 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

As part of this work, Indigenous partners and IAAC formed a working group and co-developed a draft Terms of Reference that describes how the regional assessment will be conducted. The draft Terms of Reference sets out the goals, objectives and planned outcomes of the regional assessment, as well as key aspects of its operational structure and administration.

Indigenous communities, organizations, and Peoples, as well as the public are invited to review and provide feedback on the draft Terms of Reference.

How can I participate?

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the regional assessment's home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80468). All comments received will be published online as part of the regional assessment file and considered by the working group.

Submit your comments online in either English or French by 11:59 p.m. on October 14, 2024. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format or in an Indigenous language can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Virtual Information Session

The working group invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to attend a bilingual (English and French) information session via Zoom to learn about the assessment, the regional assessment process, and how to submit comments on the draft Terms of Reference.

September 24, 2024 , from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET

For information on how to attend the session, please visit the regional assessment's home page and click on "Information Sessions." If you have any questions, please contact IAAC using the project email above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

Following the comment period, all feedback received will be considered by the working group in finalizing the Terms of Reference for the regional assessment.

Additional opportunities to participate in the Regional Assessment in the Ring of Fire Area will be announced in the future.

Stay updated on the regional assessment by following IAAC on X (previously Twitter): @IAAC_AEIC #RingofFireRA or sign-up for notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

The working group is comprised of the following Indigenous communities, with administrative support from the Matawa and Mushkegowuk Councils: Aroland First Nation, Attawapiskat First Nation, Constance Lake First Nation, Eabametoong First Nation, Fort Albany First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation, Kashechewan First Nation, Long Lake #58 First Nation, Marten Falls First Nation, Missanabie Cree First Nation, Moose Cree First Nation, Neskantaga First Nation, Nibinamik First Nation, Webequie First Nation, and Weenusk First Nation

